Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Sept. 4, 2017

BANKS
Luis Mechoso has been named executive vice president and director of residential lending at Professional Bank. He most recently was a client advisor at Seaside National Bank & Trust. Mechoso has a bachelor’s in marketing from Florida International University.
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
Joe Zubizarreta has been named senior vice president of communications at The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce and will assume that role on Sept. 11. He was chief operating officer at Zubi Advertising until the company was sold to WPP this year. Zubizarreta has a degree in advertising from the University of Florida.
CONSTRUCTION/CONTRACTING
Eddy Lopez has been promoted to the newly created position of president, maintenance division at Miguel Lopez Jr. Inc., which is an asphalt maintenance firm based in Pembroke Pines. Eddy Lopez was most recently regional sales manager.
James Taylor has been promoted to the director of facility services for Golden Sands General Contractors. He previously was facilities services manager.
HOSPITALITY
Albert Valera has been promoted to director of sales at Faena Hotel Miami Beach. He was previously global director of group sales. Valera has a bachelor’s in hospitality administration/management from FIU.
NONPROFIT
The Rev. Jeremy Montgomery has been named chief operating officer at Habitat for Humanity of Broward. He was previously president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plainfield & Middlesex County in New Jersey. Montgomery, an ordained minister with American Baptist Churches USA, has a bachelor’s in urban ministries from North Central University in Minneapolis, a master’s degree in urban ministries from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Massachusetts, and an MBA from Eastern University in Pennsylvania.
REAL ESTATE
At Crossman & Company, based in Coral Gables:
Marc Cook has been promoted to senior vice president of client services and operations at the retail leasing, property management and investment sales firm. He previously was director of client services. Cook, a CFP, has an MBA from the University of Central Florida.
Andy Lively has been promoted to vice president of administration. He was previously director of administration. Lively has a bachelor’s in church from Southeastern University in Florida and a master’s in church ministry from Assemblies of God Theological Seminary in Missouri.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Karen Barroeta
New position: Senior vice president, marketing and creative for the Telemundo Networks. She will be based in Miami.
From: Senior vice president, marketing & creative for NBCUniversal International Networks Spanish Latin America, which is a five-channel joint venture with Ole Communications.
About: Barroeta will be part of the network’s core content team and will lead the strategic development and execution of all consumer marketing initiatives across the company’s platforms, including oversight of the media buying and experiential marketing teams. She also will collaborate with the Telemundo Station Group and the NBCUniversal distribution and affiliate teams, and help develop and oversee NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises corporate branding and marketing initiatives.
Education: Bachelor’s in communications from Florida Atlantic University; master’s in television production from Emerson College; MBA from the University of Miami.
Best advice: Success could last a moment, but passion for what you do lasts a lifetime — enjoy the ride.
