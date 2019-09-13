Movers Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Sept. 16, 2019

Russell Koonin has joined Homer Bonner as a partner.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Alicia Rivero has been named chief administrative officer of CGI Merchant Group in Miami. She was previously senior client services coordinator at Colliers International and and corporate transaction coordinator at NAI Miami.

HEALTHCARE

Mark Coticchia has been named corporate vice president for innovation at Baptist Health South Florida. He was vice president and chief innovation officer at the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit. Coticchia also has had leading roles in institutional, venture development, and technology-based economic development with Case Western Reserve University and Carnegie Mellon University. His venture development experiences include serving as chief executive officer at Redwind Innovations and senior director at Redleaf Group, an early-stage venture firm. Coticchia has a bachelor’s in civil engineering, and a master’s in industrial engineering, from the University of Pittsburgh.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

HOSPITALITY & FOOD

Stan Hodes has been named executive chef for East Ridge at Cutler Bay, a community that offers independent living, assisted living, memory support and nursing services. He was previously executive chef and manager of dining services operations at Baptist Hospital of Miami for 27 years. Hodes has a bachelor’s in culinary arts and hotel management from Bournemouth College of Technology in England.

Sinem Kaya has been named general manager of Kimpton Angler’s Hotel South Beach. She was at SBE Global Lifestyle Hospitality for six years, where she was part of the pre-opening and launch teams for SLS South Beach, Redbury South Beach and SLS Brickell.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Debra Lavoie has been promoted to vice president of operations, human resources, training and development at Williams Island Property Owners Association. She was director of human resources. Lavoie has a bachelor’s in business administration, human resources management from Rhode Island College.

At CIRC Hotel in Hollywood:

▪ Tony Falk has been promoted to director of sales and marketing. He was the corporate travel sales manager for the hotel. Falk has a bachelor’s in international marketing and management from the University of Vaasa in Wolffintie, Finland.

▪ Michael Vitetta was named executive chef for Olivia Restaurant & Bar, in the hotel. He was banquet chef at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Manalapan. Vitetta has a bachelor’s in culinary management from Florida Culinary Institute in West Palm Beach.

LAW

Andres Tejidor has been named partner at Therrel Baisden in Miami. He was an attorney at the firm. He focuses his practice on tax controversy and tax planning, estate planning, business planning and probate and trust administration. Tejidor has a bachelor’s from Emory, a J.D. from the University of Florida, and an LL.M. from Northwestern.

MOBILE TECHNOLOGY

Claudia A. Rodriguez has been named chief operating officer of Tekmovil, a full-service wireless distribution company that focuses on the Latin American market founded in 2018, and she will be based in Miami. Rodriguez, who is a founding partner, will help expand the company’s reach as the technology distributor for Xiaomi to America Movil, a mobile operator in Latin America. Rodriguez had spent nearly two decades with Motorola Solutions, where she most recently was corporate vice president and chief procurement officer. She has an electrical engineering degree from Florida International University.

See past senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for 2017-2018:▪ Jan. 2, 2017 ▪ Jan. 9, 2017 ▪ Jan. 16, 2017 ▪ Jan. 23, 2017 ▪ Jan. 30, 2017 ▪ Feb. 6, 2017 ▪ Feb. 13, 2017 ▪ Feb. 20, 2017 ▪ Feb. 27, 2017 ▪ March 6, 2017 ▪ March 13, 2017 ▪ March 20, 2017 ▪ March 27, 2017 ▪ April 3, 2017 ▪ April 10, 2017 ▪ April 17, 2017 ▪ April 24, 2017 ▪ May 1, 2017 ▪ May 8, 2017 ▪ May 15, 2017 ▪ May 22, 2017 ▪ May 29, 2017 ▪ June 5, 2017 ▪ June 12, 2017 ▪ June 19, 2017 ▪ June 26, 2017 ▪ July 3, 2017 ▪ July 10, 2017 ▪ July 17, 2017 ▪ July 24, 2017 ▪ July 31, 2017 ▪ Aug. 7, 2017 ▪ Aug. 14, 2017 ▪ Aug. 21, 2017 ▪ Aug. 28, 2017 ▪ Sept. 4, 2017 ▪ Sept. 11, 2017 (No Movers ran on Sept. 18, 2017) ▪ Sept. 25, 2017 ▪ Oct. 3, 2017 ▪ Oct. 9, 2017 ▪ Oct. 16, 2017 ▪ Oct. 23, 2017 ▪ Oct. 31, 2017 ▪ Nov. 5, 2017 ▪ Nov. 13, 2017 ▪ Nov. 20, 2017 (No Movers ran on Nov. 27, 2017) ▪ Dec. 4, 2017 ▪ Dec. 11, 2017 ▪ Dec. 18, 2017(No Movers ran on Jan. 1, 2018) ▪ Jan. 8, 2018 ▪ Jan. 15, 2018 ▪ Jan. 22, 2018 ▪ Jan. 29, 2018 ▪ Feb. 5, 2018 ▪ Feb. 12, 2018 ▪ Feb. 19, 2018 ▪ Feb. 26, 2018 ▪ March 5, 2018 ▪ March 12, 2018 ▪ March 19, 2018 ▪ March 26 ) (No Movers ran on April 2, 2018) ▪ April 9, 2018 ▪ April 16, 2018 ▪ April 23, 2018 ▪ April 30, 2018 ▪ May 7, 2018 May 14, 2018 May 21, 2018 May 28, 2018 June 4, 2018 June 11, 2018 June 18, 2018 June 25, 2018 (No Movers ran on July 9, 2018) July 16, 2018 July 23, 2018 July 30, 2018 Aug. 6, 2018 Aug. 13, 2018 Aug. 20, 2018 Aug. 27, 2018 Sept. 3, 2018 Sept. 10, 2018 Sept. 17, 2018 Sept. 24, 2018 Oct. 1, 2018 Oct. 8, 2018 Oct. 15, 2018 (No Movers ran on Oct. 22, 2018) Oct. 29, 2018 Nov. 5, 2018 Nov. 12, 2018 Nov. 19, 2018 Nov. 26, 2018 Dec. 3, 2018 Dec. 10, 2018 Dec. 17, 2018 Dec. 24, 2018 (No Movers on Dec. 31, 2018) Jan. 7, 2019 Jan. 14, 2019 Jan. 21, 2019 Jan. 28, 2019 Feb. 4, 2019 Feb. 11, 2019 Feb. 18, 2019 Feb. 25, 2019 March 4, 2019 March 11, 2019 March 18, 2019 March 25, 2019 April 1, 2019 April 8, 2019 April 15, 2019 April 22, 2019 April 29, 2019 May 6, 2019 May 13, 2019 May 20, 2019 May 27, 2019 June 3, 2019 (No Movers ran on June 17, 2019) June 24, 2019 July 1, 2019 July 8, 2019 July 15, 2019 July 22, 2019 July 29, 2019 (No Movers ran on Aug. 5, 2019) Aug. 12, 2019 Aug. 19, 2019 Aug. 26, 2019 (No Movers ran on on Sept. 2, 2019) Sept. 9, 2019

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com. Include the position (company, title) most recently held prior to the new job.