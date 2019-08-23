Movers Senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of Aug. 26, 2019

Sarah Christensen has joined the University of Miami as its new vice president for medical development and alumni relations.

ACADEMIA

At Broward College: Marielena DeSanctis was named permanent provost and senior vice president for academic affairs and student services. DeSanctis had been interim provost as well as senior VP of academic affairs and student services. Mildred Coyne has been named senior vice president of workforce education and innovation, overseeing the college’s workforce initiative focused on building the talent supply to meet employer demand. Coyne joined Broward College in 2013. She has a doctorate in leadership and management from Capella University.

ACCOUNTING

Maray Leal has joined public accounting firm MBAF as the director of human resources. Based in the firm’s Miami office, she will play a key role in leading the firm’s strategic recruiting efforts and employee programs. Leal was corporate human resources director for Plasco, LLC. She has a bachelor’s in business administration from Barry University and a master’s in human resources from Florida International University.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Danielle Walker has been appointed to chief strategic officer at Bankers Healthcare Group, a provider of financial solutions for healthcare and other professionals. She is based in the firm’s Davie headquarters. Walker was previously the senior vice president of data management and strategic relationships at the firm. She has a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Florida.

HEALTHCARE

Dr. Raul A. Vasquez is director of complex spine surgery at Baptist Health Neuroscience Center and a member of Baptist Health Medical Group. Dr. Vasquez specializes in the surgical treatment of complex spinal conditions. He was assistant professor of neurosurgery at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and Lexington VA Health Care System in Kentucky. He has a medical degree from the University of Puerto Rico in San Juan, and completed his internship and residency in neurosurgery at University of Florida. He has held a fellowship in clinical research at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., and another in complex spine surgery at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.

HOSPITALITY

Robert Festinger was appointed vice president of hotel operations for Menin Hospitality’s portfolio of hotels, along with his current role as the general manager of Mondrian South Beach. Festinger was general manager of YVE, in downtown Miami. Festinger has a bachelor’s from Hofstra.

Zachary Felter has been named director of sales and marketing at W South Beach. He was previously director of sales and marketing at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. Felter has a degree in hotel management from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Joe Imbrogno has been named director of guest excellence at Plunger Beach Resort in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. He was executive chef/director of food and beverage at the Miami Beach Resort and Spa. Imbrogno has a bachelor’s from Johnson & Wales in Rhode Island.

Craig Richesin has been named director of sales and marketing at Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club in Miami Beach. Hersha Hospitality owns the property. Richesin was director of sales and marketing for the Sheraton Burlington Hotel leading the group, transient, catering and event management teams.

LAW

Josh Shore has joined AXS Law Group in Wynwood as a partner. Shore, a litigation attorney, was a partner with Black, Srebnick, Kornspan & Stumpf, P.A., in Miami where he concentrated in complex trial and appellate litigation. Shore has a bachelor’s from Washington University in Missouri and a J.D. from the University of Miami.

