Senior hires and promotions for the week of March 20, 2017

THE ARTS
At the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County:
▪ Aric Kurzman has been promoted to vice president of legal and business affairs. He was previously assistant vice president of legal and business affairs. Kurzman has a bachelor’s in Spanish literature and psychology from the University of Oregon and a law degree from the University of Miami.
▪ Ken Harris has been named executive director of Town Square Neighborhood Development Corporation and will continue to be vice president of operations. He has been with Arsht since 2008. Harris has a bachelor’s in theater arts from SUNY-Fredonia and an MFA in drama from the University of Washington.
Elizabeth Rodda has been promoted to vice president, international affairs, at the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. She is based in Miami. She previously was director, international affairs, at ASCAP. Rodda has a bachelor’s in marketing/international business from Florida International University.
BANKS
Luis F. Mion has been named vice president and corporate lender at U.S. Century Bank in the bank’s corporate and business department. He previously was executive assistant to the senior pastor at Calvary Chapel of Kendall, and he has held senior positions at JGB Bank and Ocean Bank. Mion has a bachelor’s from Beloit College in Wisconsin.
CHARITY
At Camillus House:
▪ Hilda M. Fernandez has been named chief executive officer. She previously was vice president of advancement and communications for St. Thomas University, and before that, executive director of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust and assistant city manager in Miami Beach. Fernandez has a bachelor’s from the University of Miami.
▪ Eddie Gloria has been named chief operating officer. He previously was acting COO, and before that, vice president of strategic management at Camillus House. He has a master’s of public administration from FIU.
EDUCATION
Maryam Laguna Borrego joins the founding leadership team of KIPP Miami as the director of external affairs. KIPP is a national network of 200 college-preparatory public charter schools. Previously, she led the communication, resource development and operations of Take Stock in Children. Laguna Borrego has a bachelor’s in political science and a master’s in public policy from the University of Florida.
EXECUTIVE SEARCH CONSULTANTS
Mark Young has been named a director of the Miami office of Stanton Chase. He previously was a director at Sadovnick Partners. Young has a bachelor’s in psychology from Sir George Williams University (now Concordia) in Montreal.
MEDIA
Miguel Varoni has been promoted to vice president and creative director of Telemundo Studios and Telemundo International Studios, where he will work on scripted projects targeting the U.S. Hispanic and Latin American market. He’ll also continue to act and direct in Telemundo productions. Previously, Varoni was creative director for Telemundo Studios.
REAL ESTATE
Angela Kenyon has been named vice president of real estate at BBX Capital for its MOD Pizza franchise in Florida. She’ll be based in Fort Lauderdale. Kenyon previously was regional director of real estate at PF Chang’s. She has a BBA in accounting from Florida Atlantic University.
Judy Saavedra has been named sales and marketing director at Century Homebuilders Group. She was the sales director/contract manager for FECR Tibor Hollo’s project Opera Tower under the Fortune International Group.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: German Olivera
New position: Senior vice president-commercial lending officer at Apollo Bank, based in the bank’s headquarters at 1150 S. Miami Ave., Miami.
Previously: Was senior vice president-commercial lending officer at U.S. Century Bank.
Also: He has been a corporate credit underwriter at Regions Financial Corp. and a consumer banker at Bank of America.
Education: Bachelor’s of business administration in management from Florida International University.
Best advice he ever received: After watching a Les Brown seminar, a Miami native and motivational speaker, “When life knocks you down, and it will, try and land on your back, because if you can look up, you can get up!”
