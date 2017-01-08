Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of January 9, 2017

HEALTHCARE
Justin Boise has been named program coordinator for the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale. He most recently was stroke program coordinator at Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. Boise has a BSN in nursing from Miami Dade College and a bachelor’s in liberal arts from the University of Central Florida.
Kristine J. Guleserian, M.D., has been named director of The Heart Failure and Transplant Program at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and also supports The Heart Program’s congenital heart surgery offerings. She previously was surgical director of pediatric cardiac transplantation at Children’s Medical Center/University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, and she was surgical director of the adult congenital heart surgery program. Guleserian, whose undergrad degree is from Harvard, has a medical degree from Boston University. She has completed several residencies and fellowships. Her book, “Surgeon’s Story,” is expected to be released this month. Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is part of Miami Children’s Health System.
Isabel T. Vizcon has been named director of business development at Catholic Hospice, which provides end-of-life care to terminally ill patients and their families in Miami-Dade and Broward. She previously was the provider relations manager at United Home Care. Vizon has a bachelor’s in liberal arts/health services administration from Florida International University.
Steve Xydas, M.D., has been named chief of cardiac surgery of the Columbia University Division of Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach. He will also co-direct the Mount Sinai Heart Institute alongside the center’s chief of the Columbia University Division of Cardiology, Gervasio Lamas, M.D. A graduate of Harvard College and the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Xydas received post-graduate surgical training at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center in New York. He has spent the past seven years as a cardiothoracic surgeon at Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey.
LAW
At Berger Singerman, two have been promoted to partner:
▪ David L. Gay is on the Dispute Resolution and Business Reorganization Team and joined the firm in 2009. Gay, who was a military intelligence officer in the U.S. Army, received his B.S.B.A. and a J.D. from the University of Florida.
▪ Andrew M. Hinkes also is on the Dispute Resolution team, with expertise in digital currency. Hinkes, who joined the firm in 2007, has a bachelor’s from Washington University and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
At Holland & Knight, three new partners have been named:
▪ Brian Toth, a member of the firm’s Litigation Section, was previously an associate. He focuses on commercial litigation. Toth has a bachelor’s from Tulane and a J.D. from UM.
▪ Gabriel Caballero, who was formerly senior counsel, is a member of the firm’s Business Section. Caballero has a B.B.A. (finance) from FIU, an MBA from UF, and a J.D. from St. Thomas University.
▪ Ilana Strickon, who was formerly senior counsel, is a member of the firm’s Real Estate Section. Strickon has a bachelor’s from Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service and a J.D. from New York University.
MEDIA
Lesley DeCanio has been named a vice president of advertising at the Miami Herald Media Company. She will lead MH Media, the ad division for MHMC and its two flagship newspapers, the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald. DeCanio will also be responsible for sales and marketing of MHMC’s products and services, including print, digital, direct/target marketing, niche publications and audience extension partnerships. She most recently was senior vice president of agency engagement for TMP Worldwide, an independent recruitment advertising agency. DeCanio has also been national director of sales for Yahoo!/Hot Jobs for Yahoo! Inc., and held several top management positions at Systems One/Amadeus.
Edward Borrego
New position: Chief operating officer of Jackson South Community Hospital. In addition to managing hospital operations, he will oversee the lab, pharmacy, rehabilitation services and respiratory therapy.
Previous position: Associate vice president, operations, for Jackson South.
Also: He has been director of corporate initiatives for Jackson Health System.
Education: Bachelor’s in political science and government, and communications, from Florida State University; MBA in healthcare administration from UM.
Best advice: The best advice I have received was early in my career and it was that to achieve excellence in big things, I had to develop the habit in little matters. Excellence is not an exception, it is a prevailing attitude and there are no secrets or shortcuts to success.
