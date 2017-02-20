Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of January 20, 2017

BANKS
Justin Elshire has been named senior relationship manager of middle market banking in South Florida at TD Bank, based in Fort Lauderdale. Most recently, he was a senior vice president, corporate banker for Associated Bank. Elshire has a bachelor’s from Ball State University and an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University.
Robert Fernandez has been named branch manager of the Kendall branch of FirstBank Florida, which has been relocated to 13730 N. Kendall Dr. Previously, he was vice president, small business banking, at Bank of America in Miami.
Isabel Lacambra has been named director of residential lending at City National Bank, headquartered in Miami. She most recently was senior vice president and mortgage production manager at Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust.
Julio A. Valle Jr. was appointed senior vice president, IT managing director at Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust. Previously, he was vice president, technical operations manager at City National Bank. Valle has a bachelor’s in computer science from Florida International University and a graduate banking degree from the University of Florida.
CONSTRUCTION
Stephen Chang has been promoted to vice president/project executive at Moss & Associates, based in Fort Lauderdale. He joined Moss in 2005 as assistant project manager. Chang has a bachelor’s in building construction from UF.
HOSPITALITY
Sonia Pino has been named director of sales and marketing at the InterContinental at Doral Miami. She previously was director of catering at the hotel for nine years. Pino has a bachelor’s in international business from the Universidad Tecnológica Centroamericana.
LAW
Arturo Ross has joined Gunster as a shareholder in its Miami office. He concentrates much of his practices in issues involving employers and their relations with labor unions. He previously was a shareholder at Greenberg Traurig. Ross has a bachelor’s in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
MARKETING
Linda Lucas Padilla has been named chief marketing officer at MONAT Global Inc., a Miami-based subsidiary of Alcora Corp. and a U.S.-based in the direct selling and hair care industries. Previously, she was vice president of marketing at Organo Gold. Padilla has a bachelor’s in marketing from the University of Texas in Austin.
PUBLIC RELATIONS
At The CC Shop, newly launched in Miami:
▪ Iveliesse Malavé is principal, creative partner. She is former vice president of consumer and entertainment public relations at Univision Communications Inc. Malavé has a journalism degree from Ohio State.
▪ Favila Budyszewick is principal, managing partner. She was previously a managing director at Policy Wisdom. Budyszewick has a communications degree from FIU.
Kelsey Dean has been promoted to senior account executive from account executive at BoardroomPR. She has a bachelor’s in journalism from UF.
REAL ESTATE
Elena Christodoulou has joined the Lincoln Road office of Douglas Elliman as director of luxury sales. She’ll be leading luxury real-estate sales in Surfside, Bal Harbour and Sunny Isles. Previously, Christodoulou was vice president of sales for Fendi Château Residences and Château Beach. She has a bachelor’s of business administration and marketing from Fredrick University in Cyprus.
This column lists high-level promotions of senior executives at the director level and above who are based in South Florida. These announcements, which also are at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, including previous job; educational background; and jpegs of head shots, to movers@miamiherald.com.
See past senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for 2017:
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Lesley Garcia-Suarez
New position: Senior vice president and chief lending officer at Power Financial Credit Union, which has its headquarters in Pembroke Pines.
From: Acting senior vice president-chief lending officer.
Also: She joined Power Financial Credit Union’s lending team in June 2016 from Bluestone Financial Group, where she was managing director and portfolio manager. She has also worked at Willow Capital Group, CU Business Capital (now Small Business America), Vesta Commercial Mortgage and The International Bank of Miami.
About Power Financial: It merged with Ryder System Federal Credit Union in October 2016, and it now serves more than 35,000 members with combined total assets nearing $650 million. It has six branches and eight ATMS in South Florida as well as an ATM in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Education: Bachelor’s of business administration in finance from Florida International University; MBA from Nova Southeastern University.
Best advice she ever received: The best advice I have ever received is to focus on growing the grass and not killing weeds.
Choices for Spotlight are made from promotions sent to movers@miamiherald.com.
Comments