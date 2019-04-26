Movers Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of April 29, 2019

Mike Small is CEO-Americas at Sitel Group.

BANKS

Nelson Hidalgo has been named EVP, head of corporate banking for Banesco USA. He was previously EVP, senior lending officer at U.S. Century Bank. Hidalgo has a bachelor’s in business from Florida International University.

CREDIT UNIONS

Albert E. “Al” Rose has been named executive vice president, chief operations officer at University Credit Union in Miami. He was previously vice president of lending operations at Dade County Federal Credit Union in Miami. Rose has a bachelor’s in aviation business administration from Embry-Riddle.

HOME RENOVATIONS/FRANCHISES

Bob McHugh recently joined Granite and Trend Transformation as vice president of sales and development. He will be based in Miami. Granite and Trend is a franchise system specializing in kitchen and bathroom remodeling using engineered stone surfaces. McHugh was previously at Vapor Galleria and Marblelife as the franchise sales business manager.

HEALTHCARE

Jeffrey M. Kreger has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer at VITAS Healthcare, a provider of end-of-life care headquartered in Miami. He was previously senior vice president-chief financial officer and treasurer at Aegis Therapies in Dallas. He succeeds president and CFO David Wester, who is retiring. Kreger, a CPA, has a BBA from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from the University of Houston.

LAW

Katya Fisher joins the Miami office of Greenspoon Marder as a partner. She will lead the firm’s blockchain, digital assets and technology transactions practice. She was previously had her own Manhattan-based law firm, Fisher Cataliotti. Fisher continues to serve as an advisor to Marc Bell Capital. She has a bachelor’s from New York University and a J.D. from Yeshiva University.

P. Brandon Perkins has joined Campbell Conroy & O’Neil (formerly Campbell Campbell Edwards & Conroy) as a member and is opening the Fort Lauderdale office for the firm, which handles complex litigation and trial work on behalf of corporations and insurer and which is headquartered in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. He represents clients in insurance, real estate, healthcare, trucking and auto, premises liability, employment, breach of contract, and class action matters. Perkins was a shareholder at Rogers Towers. He has a J.D. from the University of Miami.

REAL ESTATE

Victor Pastor has been promoted to principal with the Lee & Associates South Florida office in Miami. Lee is an agent-owned national commercial real estate firm. Pastor joined the firm in August 2018 as senior vice president of retail investment sales.

Frank Diaz has been hired as senior property accountant at Berger Commercial Realty/CORFAC International. Diaz joins the firm’s Miramar office from Morguard Corp. in Pompano Beach, where he was a senior accountant. He has a bachelor’s in accounting from Florida State University.

