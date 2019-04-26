Movers
Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of April 29, 2019
BANKS
Nelson Hidalgo has been named EVP, head of corporate banking for Banesco USA. He was previously EVP, senior lending officer at U.S. Century Bank. Hidalgo has a bachelor’s in business from Florida International University.
CREDIT UNIONS
Albert E. “Al” Rose has been named executive vice president, chief operations officer at University Credit Union in Miami. He was previously vice president of lending operations at Dade County Federal Credit Union in Miami. Rose has a bachelor’s in aviation business administration from Embry-Riddle.
HOME RENOVATIONS/FRANCHISES
Bob McHugh recently joined Granite and Trend Transformation as vice president of sales and development. He will be based in Miami. Granite and Trend is a franchise system specializing in kitchen and bathroom remodeling using engineered stone surfaces. McHugh was previously at Vapor Galleria and Marblelife as the franchise sales business manager.
HEALTHCARE
Jeffrey M. Kreger has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer at VITAS Healthcare, a provider of end-of-life care headquartered in Miami. He was previously senior vice president-chief financial officer and treasurer at Aegis Therapies in Dallas. He succeeds president and CFO David Wester, who is retiring. Kreger, a CPA, has a BBA from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from the University of Houston.
LAW
Katya Fisher joins the Miami office of Greenspoon Marder as a partner. She will lead the firm’s blockchain, digital assets and technology transactions practice. She was previously had her own Manhattan-based law firm, Fisher Cataliotti. Fisher continues to serve as an advisor to Marc Bell Capital. She has a bachelor’s from New York University and a J.D. from Yeshiva University.
P. Brandon Perkins has joined Campbell Conroy & O’Neil (formerly Campbell Campbell Edwards & Conroy) as a member and is opening the Fort Lauderdale office for the firm, which handles complex litigation and trial work on behalf of corporations and insurer and which is headquartered in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. He represents clients in insurance, real estate, healthcare, trucking and auto, premises liability, employment, breach of contract, and class action matters. Perkins was a shareholder at Rogers Towers. He has a J.D. from the University of Miami.
REAL ESTATE
Victor Pastor has been promoted to principal with the Lee & Associates South Florida office in Miami. Lee is an agent-owned national commercial real estate firm. Pastor joined the firm in August 2018 as senior vice president of retail investment sales.
Frank Diaz has been hired as senior property accountant at Berger Commercial Realty/CORFAC International. Diaz joins the firm’s Miramar office from Morguard Corp. in Pompano Beach, where he was a senior accountant. He has a bachelor’s in accounting from Florida State University.
This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, with jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com. Include the position (company, title) most recently held prior to the new job.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Mike Small
New job: CEO-Americas of Sitel Group, a customer experience management company. He will be based in Miami.
About: He will be responsible for all functional aspects of North America and Nearshore (Latin America) including operations, finance, HR, sales and solutions, project management, workforce management and account management.
From: Chief client officer for the company, since May 2017
Also: Small has held leadership positions at VXI & SYMBIO Global Solutions, Capgemini and Hewlett Packard.
Education: He has a degree in business from the University of Toronto and an MBA in corporate finance from Queens University in Ontario, Canada.
Best advice: Some of the best advice I try to use on a daily basis is to think and say “We” not “I.” When working with a team, large or small, this attitude is essential to stay humble and create a culture of open communication and feedback.
See past senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for 2017-2018:▪ Jan. 2, 2017 ▪ Jan. 9, 2017 ▪ Jan. 16, 2017 ▪ Jan. 23, 2017 ▪ Jan. 30, 2017 ▪ Feb. 6, 2017 ▪ Feb. 13, 2017 ▪ Feb. 20, 2017 ▪ Feb. 27, 2017 ▪ March 6, 2017 ▪ March 13, 2017 ▪ March 20, 2017 ▪ March 27, 2017 ▪ April 3, 2017 ▪ April 10, 2017 ▪ April 17, 2017 ▪ April 24, 2017 ▪ May 1, 2017 ▪ May 8, 2017 ▪ May 15, 2017 ▪ May 22, 2017 ▪ May 29, 2017 ▪ June 5, 2017 ▪ June 12, 2017 ▪ June 19, 2017 ▪ June 26, 2017 ▪ July 3, 2017 ▪ July 10, 2017 ▪ July 17, 2017 ▪ July 24, 2017 ▪ July 31, 2017 ▪ Aug. 7, 2017 ▪ Aug. 14, 2017 ▪ Aug. 21, 2017 ▪ Aug. 28, 2017 ▪ Sept. 4, 2017 ▪ Sept. 11, 2017 (No Movers ran on Sept. 18, 2017) ▪ Sept. 25, 2017 ▪ Oct. 3, 2017 ▪ Oct. 9, 2017 ▪ Oct. 16, 2017 ▪ Oct. 23, 2017 ▪ Oct. 31, 2017 ▪ Nov. 5, 2017 ▪ Nov. 13, 2017 ▪ Nov. 20, 2017 (No Movers ran on Nov. 27, 2017) ▪ Dec. 4, 2017 ▪ Dec. 11, 2017 ▪ Dec. 18, 2017(No Movers ran on Jan. 1, 2018) ▪ Jan. 8, 2018 ▪ Jan. 15, 2018 ▪ Jan. 22, 2018 ▪ Jan. 29, 2018 ▪ Feb. 5, 2018 ▪ Feb. 12, 2018 ▪ Feb. 19, 2018 ▪ Feb. 26, 2018 ▪ March 5, 2018 ▪ March 12, 2018 ▪ March 19, 2018 ▪ March 26 ) (No Movers ran on April 2, 2018) ▪ April 9, 2018 ▪ April 16, 2018 ▪ April 23, 2018 ▪ April 30, 2018 ▪ May 7, 2018 May 14, 2018 May 21, 2018 May 28, 2018 June 4, 2018 June 11, 2018 June 18, 2018 June 25, 2018 (No Movers ran on July 9) July 16, 2018 July 23, 2018 July 30, 2018 Aug. 6, 2018 Aug. 13, 2018 Aug. 20, 2018 Aug. 27, 2018 Sept. 3, 2018 Sept. 10, 2018 Sept. 17, 2018 Sept. 24, 2018 Oct. 1, 2018 Oct. 8, 2018 Oct. 15, 2018 (No Movers ran on Oct. 22, 2018) Oct. 29, 2018 Nov. 5, 2018 Nov. 12, 2018 Nov. 19, 2018 Nov. 26, 2018 Dec. 3, 2018 Dec. 10, 2018 Dec. 17, 2018 Dec. 24, 2018 (No Movers on Dec. 31, 2018) Jan. 7, 2019 Jan. 14, 2019 Jan. 21, 2019 Jan. 28, 2019 Feb. 4, 2019 Feb. 11, 2019 Feb. 18, 2019 Feb. 25, 2019 March 4, 2019 March 11, 2019 March 18, 2019 March 25, 2019 April 1, 2019 April 8, 2019 April 15, 2019 April 22, 2019
Comments