Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Oct. 12, 2020

Blake Hall is president of Community Health of South Florida..

LAW

Michael B. Nadler has been named a partner with Stumphauzer, Foslid, Sloman, Ross and Kolaya in Miami. Nadler will concentrate his practice on counseling and defending corporations and individuals on a range of regulatory, criminal and civil matters, involving the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, money laundering, healthcare fraud, securities law violations and white-collar criminal defense. He was a prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for a decade. Among his accomplishments was leading a series of multibillion-dollar money laundering cases against more than a dozen defendants. He has a bachelor’s from Columbia University and a law degree from the University of Miami.

NONPROFITS

Brian Y. Goldmeier, Cristian LaCapra and Cristina Pereyra-Alvarez are co-chairing the United Way Tocqueville Society, a group of nearly 800 business and community leaders in Miami-Dade. Tocqueville Society members contribute nearly $16 million to benefit nearly 100 programs across more than 50 local agencies focused on education, financial stability and health. Goldmeier is founder and president of BYG Strategies. LaCapra is senior vice president, wealth strategist at Northern Trust. Pereyra Alvarez is a retired Circuit Judge of the 11th Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Nikki Austin-Shipp has been named chief executive officer of the South Florida Institute on Aging (SoFIA) in Fort Lauderdale. Austin-Shipp was community relations director for U.S. Rep. Frederica Smith Wilson, where her responsibilities included coordinating all communications activity on behalf of the congresswoman. Previously, Austin-Shipp was executive director for New Visions Community Development Corp., a nonprofit that empowered families to succeed. She has a bachelor’s in finance from Florida State University and an MBA in global management from the University of Phoenix.

MOVER’S SPOTLIGHT

Name: Blake Hall

New position: President of Community Health of South Florida. Based in Miami.

From: COO/executive vice president of the organization.

About: Hall will oversee the day-to-day operations and future expansion of Community Health of South Florida while also promoting the nonprofit healthcare company.

And: He has worked for Eagle Group International in different capacities. In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where the company was contracted to provide training training to military staff, he managed instructors. In Fort Gillem in Georgia, he worked with the U.S. Army Reserve in logistics.

Also: For many years, he was a volunteer grant reviewer/judge for Miami Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. In Georgia, he was active in Habitat for Humanity, building homes.

Education: Bachelor’s in communication, Georgia Southern University; MBA, Clark Atlanta University. He also has had training at the healthcare executive program at UCLA, completed leadership training from Nova Southeastern University, and has taken part in Leadership Miami training and advanced public information officer training from FEMA.

Best advice: Write your goals down. Look at them every day and figure out what you’re doing to get to where you want to be.

