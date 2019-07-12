Movers Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of July 15, 2019

Bill Duquette has been named chief executive officer of South Miami Hospital, part of Baptist Health South Florida.

THE ARTS

Dania E. Gorriz has been named executive director for major gifts at The Philip and Patricia Frost School of Music at the University of Miami. She was vice president of endowments and major gifts at United Way of Miami-Dade. Gorriz has a bachelor’s from The College of William & Mary and an MBA from the University of Miami.

HEALTHCARE

David C. Starnes has joined the staff at Memorial Hospital Pembroke as its chief nursing officer. He had been director of emergency services at Memorial Regional Hospital (MRH), a position he held for the past six years. Starnes is a graduate of the RN-to-BSN program at Nova Southeastern University.

HOSPITALITY

Kimberley Lay has joined Boulud Sud Miami as general manager. Her duties including overseeing restaurant operations, managing internal team development and curating the guest experience for Chef Daniel Boulud’s Mediterranean restaurant. Lay was most recently restaurant director for Quinto La Huella at EAST Miami; she has also been restaurant manager at Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink and Azul at Mandarin Oriental, Miami.

James Rogers has been named executive chef of Trump National Doral Miami. He will oversee the culinary team at Champions Bar & Grill as well as the property’s culinary departments and food & beverage operations. Rogers previously was executive sous chef at JW Marriott Marquis. He is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University.

LAW

Diane Nobile has joined Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr as a partner in the tax, and global immigration and foreign investment, practices for its Miami office. Nobile previously founded and led her own law firm in Miami for 10 year. She has a bachelor’s from the University of Central Florida and a J.D. from Widener University in Delaware.

REAL ESTATE

Loaidyn Bolado has been named a human resources manager at The Allen Morris Company. She will be based at the firm’s Coral Gables headquarters. Bolado was human resources director at Britto Central. She has a bachelor’s in psychology from Florida International University.

Karen Weller has been named chief financial officer of Housing Trust Group (HTG). She was vice president of accounting for The Related Group. She has also been associate vice president of finance at Royal Caribbean Cruises. Weller, a CPA and certified treasury professional (CTP), has a bachelor’s of commerce from the University of Calgary.