Movers Senior-level hires and promotions in Miami-Dade, Broward for the week of Nov. 18, 2019

Lisa Baldzicki has been named chief merchandising officer at Starboard Cruise Services.

BANKS

At Ocean Bank:

▪ Eddie Diaz has been promoted to senior vice president and head of corporate lending. He will lead both the corporate lending and residential mortgage teams. Diaz has a bachelor’s in business administration in finance from Florida International University.

▪ Rogelio Villarreal was promoted to senior vice president and head of commercial lending. He has an associate degree in arts from Miami Dade College.

At Pacific National Bank, based in Miami, which is forming a Small Business Administration lending division:

▪ Ricky Navarro has been named executive vice president, director of SBA Lending. He most recently held the position of senior vice president / director of the SBA lending division at Marquis Bank.

▪ Oscar Mendez has been named senior vice president, SBA Lending. Mendez, a 20–year veteran of the banking industry, was most recently vice president / SBA business development officer at Marquis Bank.

HOSPITALITY | HOTELS

At Mr. C-Coconut Grove:

▪ Iris Acosta-Zobel has been named vice president of sales and marketing. She most recently was vice president of sales for Menin Hospitality, overseeing the sales efforts of six properties – five in Miami, the other in Chicago. Acosta-Zobel has an MBA in marketing from the Universidad Interamericana de Puerto Rico.

<bullet>Dahiana Alvarez has been named director of accounts. She will oversee the corporate travel and groups accounts. Alvarez was director of accounts (pre-opening team) at Meliá Hotels International — ME Miami. Alvarez has a bachelor’s in hospitality management from Johnson and Wales.

NONPROFITS

Heather Baker has been named program manager for Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade, the county’s prenatal and infant care coalition. Baker was a director of a Healthy Start program, where she was responsible for the day-to-day operations for the statewide program with the mission of reducing incidence of infant mortality, pre-term labor and low birth-weight babies. She has a bachelor’s in criminal justice from the University of Florida and a master’s in criminal justice administration from Florida International University.

STAFFING | WORKFORCE

Ryan Shea has been promoted to president of Right Management - Florida/Caribbean. He has been with the company since 2009. Shea has a bachelor’s in finance and real estate from Florida State University and an MBA from Nova Southeastern University.

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot, (lower resolutions reproduce poorly online), to movers@miamiherald.com. Include the position (company, title) most recently held prior to the new job. Educational background is also desirable, but optional.