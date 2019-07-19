Movers
Senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of July 22, 2019
ACCOUNTING
Steven F. Klein, a partner at Miami-based Gerson, Preston, Klein, Lips, Eisenberg and Gelber, has been named managing partner of the firm. Klein joined the firm in 1988 and previously led the the corporate accounting and audit division. He succeeds Richard C. Preston, who continues his role as a partner.
HEALTHCARE
Sean Leimbach has been named director of strategy at Genuine Health Group, which is based in Coral Gables. He was previously an analyst at Balyasny Asset Management in New York.
Kenneth Spell has been named chief executive officer of Homestead Hospital, which is part of Baptist Health South Florida. Spell has been part of the hospital’s executive leadership team for 12 years. Most recently he was vice president of operations, where he oversaw all ancillary services and managed multiple physician group agreements and services. Spell has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Oklahoma.
HOSPITALITY
Craig Tooker has been named director of food and beverage at The Gabriel Miami, at 1100 Biscayne Blvd. The hotel, which is home to the Latin-inspired dining concept CVLTVRA, recently joined Curio Collection by Hilton. Tooker was most recently the executive chef/director of food and beverage at the Miami Beach Resort and Spa. He has a bachelor’s from Johnson & Wales’ Rhode Island campus.
LAW
Andrew Cromer has joined AXS Law Group as a partner. He will serve in the corporate and transactional practice. The full-service boutique firm, founded in 2016, is based in Wynwood. Cromer was formerly associate general counsel for New York-based Shake Shack. He has a bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a J.D. from New York Law School.
REAL ESTATE
Peter DiCorpo has been named chief operating officer of The Allen Morris Company, based in the firm’s Coral Gables headquarters. He was previously chief operating officer of Waypoint Residential, where he managed corporate and property operations focused on the rental housing sector. DiCorpo has a bachelor’s in mathematical economics from Colgate University, an MBA from New York University and a master’s in professional accounting from the University of Hartford.
David Siddons and his team of five associates have moved to the Coral Gables office of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The David Siddons Group was previously with EWM.
This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com. Include the position (company, title) most recently held prior to the new job.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Michael N. Kreitzer
New position: Shareholder at Greenberg Traurig, P.A.’s Miami office, in the firm’s litigation practice.
From: Partner and chair of the litigation department at Bilzin Sumberg. He was at the firm for 16 years.
And: Kreitzer was a partner at Fowler, White from 1987 to 2003. He has tried numerous jury and non-jury trials in federal and state courts. Kreitzer also represents clients in arbitration proceedings and other alternative dispute resolution forums. His practice focuses on business related disputes in the areas of contracts, real estate and real property law, business partnerships, and shareholder conflicts. Kreitzer also has an active practice in the areas of construction litigation, commercial real estate development litigation, trademark disputes, and the representation of financial institutions and special servicers.
Also: Kreitzer is an executive cabinet member of the United Way of Miami-Dade’s Tocqueville Society. He is chairman emeritus of both the Wolfsonian-FIU advisory board and the board of directors of the Friends of WLRN.
Education: Bachelor’s in business administration and computer and information sciences from the University of Florida; J.D. from George Washington University.
Best advice he ever received: One of my most trusted mentors once told me, “It takes a lifetime to build a reputation, but only a brief moment to ruin it.” I live by this motto and also impart this wisdom to others.
