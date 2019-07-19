Movers Senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of July 22, 2019

Michael N. Kreitzer has been named shareholder at Greenberg Traurig, P.A.’s Miami office, in the firm’s litigation practice.

ACCOUNTING

Steven F. Klein, a partner at Miami-based Gerson, Preston, Klein, Lips, Eisenberg and Gelber, has been named managing partner of the firm. Klein joined the firm in 1988 and previously led the the corporate accounting and audit division. He succeeds Richard C. Preston, who continues his role as a partner.

HEALTHCARE

Sean Leimbach has been named director of strategy at Genuine Health Group, which is based in Coral Gables. He was previously an analyst at Balyasny Asset Management in New York.

Kenneth Spell has been named chief executive officer of Homestead Hospital, which is part of Baptist Health South Florida. Spell has been part of the hospital’s executive leadership team for 12 years. Most recently he was vice president of operations, where he oversaw all ancillary services and managed multiple physician group agreements and services. Spell has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Oklahoma.

HOSPITALITY

Craig Tooker has been named director of food and beverage at The Gabriel Miami, at 1100 Biscayne Blvd. The hotel, which is home to the Latin-inspired dining concept CVLTVRA, recently joined Curio Collection by Hilton. Tooker was most recently the executive chef/director of food and beverage at the Miami Beach Resort and Spa. He has a bachelor’s from Johnson & Wales’ Rhode Island campus.

LAW

Andrew Cromer has joined AXS Law Group as a partner. He will serve in the corporate and transactional practice. The full-service boutique firm, founded in 2016, is based in Wynwood. Cromer was formerly associate general counsel for New York-based Shake Shack. He has a bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a J.D. from New York Law School.

REAL ESTATE

Peter DiCorpo has been named chief operating officer of The Allen Morris Company, based in the firm’s Coral Gables headquarters. He was previously chief operating officer of Waypoint Residential, where he managed corporate and property operations focused on the rental housing sector. DiCorpo has a bachelor’s in mathematical economics from Colgate University, an MBA from New York University and a master’s in professional accounting from the University of Hartford.

David Siddons and his team of five associates have moved to the Coral Gables office of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The David Siddons Group was previously with EWM.