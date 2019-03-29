Senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of April 1, 2019

BEVERAGES
Pete Carr, president, Bacardi North America, will lead the Patrón as well as the Bacardi organizations for North America. He remains based at the North America regional headquarters for the company in Coral Gables. Patrón was acquired by Bacardi Limited in April 2018. Dave Wilson, global president and chief operations officer of Patrón Spirits International and The Patrón Spirits Company, retires on April 1.
CRUISE SERVICES
Brenda Yester Baty has been appointed chief commercial officer at Starboard Cruise Services, based in Doral. In this newly created role, Baty will guide the company’s discipline for integration of business insights, shopper and market intelligence into operational execution and program development to further the company’s delivery of guest experiences. Immediately before her new position, she was a freelance consultant. Her experience also includes 15 years with Carnival Cruise Lines, where she was SVP, revenue management/business intelligence. Baty, a CPA, has a BBA from the University of Miami and an MBA from Nova Southeastern University.
HEALTHCARE
Keith Foster, M.D., has been named chief medical officer at Broward Health North. Previously, he was associate medical director and chief of the division of neuroscience at Memorial Rehabilitation Institute, where he helped develop one of the first rehabilitation telemetry units in the country. Additionally, he assisted in building a curriculum for required and elective rehabilitation rotations attended by medical students from Florida Atlantic University, Florida International University, Nova Southeastern University, as well as outside visiting students. Foster has a bachelor’s in psychology from the University of Miami; an MBA from East Carolina University in North Carolina; and a medical degree from St. George’s University in Grenada.
LAW
At Rennert Vogel Mandler & Rodriguez, five in the downtown Miami office have been promoted to partners at the business and real estate firm:
▪ Alexander J. Faria focuses on the representation of real estate developers. J.D. from Stetson.
▪ Andrew M. Ives represents developers and other clients with transactional real estate matters. J.D. from the University of Miami.
▪ Nathan D. Mandler represents real estate owners and developers in ad valorum tax matters and eminent domain proceedings. He is a founder of the firm’s condo tax appeal department. J.D. from the University of Miami.
▪ Julie M. Schwartz focuses on all aspects of ad valorem property taxation. J.D. from the University of Florida.
▪ Thomas S. Ward focuses on commercial litigation and appeals. J.D., University of Miami.
LOGISTICS
Scott T. Parker has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer at Ryder System, Inc. He succeeds Art A. Garcia, who will be retiring. Parker will be responsible for the company’s management functions including finance and audit, treasury, tax, accounting, corporate strategy and investor relations when he assumes his new role April 5. He’ll be based at company headquarters in Miami. Parker had been EVP and CFO for OneMain Financial, a consumer finance company since 2015. He has a bachelor’s in agricultural economics (business management and marketing) from Cornell.
REAL ESTATE
Monica Venegas has joined Douglas Elliman Real Estate as senior vice president of international sales and development marketing and will be based in the firm’s Brickell Avenue office in Miami. Her previous team, The Venegas International Group, of Miami, has also joined the firm.
Liz Sturrock has been named chief innovation officer at the Miami Association of Realtors. She was previously the vice president of information technology for the National Association of Realtors. Sturrock held various positions during her decade at NAR, including vice president of information technology. Sturrock, is a Realtor Association Certified Executive, has a bachelor’s from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with jpeg of a head shot , to movers@miamiherald.com. Include the position (company, title) most recently held immediately prior to the new job.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Kim Griffin-Hunter
New title: Managing partner at Deloitte & Touche for the firm’s South Florida market. She will be based in Miami.
From: Partner at Deloitte & Touche in Miami.
About: Griffin-Hunter oversees more than 600 Deloitte professionals delivering services in audit and assurance, consulting, tax, and risk and advisory. She will drive the organization’s national strategy for growth, client service, corporate citizenship and inclusion in South Florida. She succeeds Peter Pruitt, who is retiring as managing partner on May 31.
And: Griffin-Hunter’s entire career has been based out of Deloitte’s Miami office. She joined from the University of Miami as a first-year audit professional, building up audit and business advisory technical skills in several industries, including healthcare. She has also helped clients with large-scale transformations related to cost reduction, mergers & acquisitions, revenue cycle and digital transformation. Griffin-Hunter will continue to be an advisory client-service partner for several healthcare clients and as East region healthcare market leader.
Also: Griffin-Hunter is a member and past treasurer of the National Association of Health Services Executives (Florida chapter) and a lifetime member and past national president and chief executive officer of the National Association for Black Accountants (NABA). Her past board experience includes the Healthcare Financial Management Association and Florida Institute of CPAs Healthcare Committee, in addition to Family Christian Association and Voices for Children. Griffin has received the Leadership Miami Carlos Arboleya Community Service Award and NABA’s first Hidden Jewel Award.
Education: Griffin-Hunter, a CPA, has a BBA and an MBA from the University of Miami.
Best advice: The No. 1 piece of advice I received was very early in life from my parents and extended family, which was to always trust God and stay strong in your faith. Over the years, this transformed me toward living a purpose-driven life, serving my clients, colleagues and community with integrity, pride and innovation.
