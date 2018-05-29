Senior hires and promotions for the week of May 28, 2018

HOME WARRANTY AND SERVICES
Chad Lovell has been hired as vice president of emerging markets and sales operations at Cross Country Home Services, based in Sunrise. Most recently, he led a team at Liberty Mutual Insurance, where he managed partner operations, innovation partnerships and startup engagement.
CPA/ADVISORY
Ricardo Gomez has joined Kaufman Rossin as a principal in the risk advisory services practice. He will spearhead anti-money laundering and investigative engagements for banks and financial institutions across Latin America and the Caribbean. He has been an associate managing director, financial crime compliance, at Exiger. Gomez has an LL.M. from the University of Miami and and a J.D. from Escuela Libre de Derecho in Mexico City.
MARKETING| PUBLIC RELATIONS
Jenna Reed has joined Durée Ross in Fort Lauderdale as director of operations. She was previously development and family support manager for Cure SMA in Fort Lauderdale. Reed has a bachelor’s in event management from Florida State University.
New partners at Chameleon Collective in Davie include:
▪ Ari Merkin, who is also an executive creative director at the firm. He is based in Hollywood. He was most recently founder and owner of Ari Merkin LLC.
▪ Ben Way who is an advisor to the firm. He is also CEO of Digits, a payment company. He has been CEO of The Rainmakers, one of the first incubators in Europe.
NONPROFITS
Mark B. Delvaux has been named president and CEO of AlphaNet, effective June 25, succeeding Robert C. Barrett, who is retiring. Delvaux was most recently CFO of Miami Beach Community Health Center. He has a degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. AlphaNet provides integrated support services to Alpha-1 patients.
REAL ESTATE/HOME SERVICES
Jaime Drysdale has been promoted to vice president of marketing for development marketing in Broward and Palm Beach Counties for Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. She will be based in the Las Olas office in Fort Lauderdale. Drysdale was previously the senior marketing director. She has a bachelor’s in marketing, and a master’s in educational leadership, from Florida Atlantic University; and an MBA from Florida International University.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Elsa C. Soler
New position: Senior vice president and controller at Coral Gables-based Marquis Bank
From: Senior vice president and controller at Gibralter Private Bank & Trust
Experience: Before joining Marquis, she served as senior vice president and controller at Gibralter Private Bank & Trust. She has also held the controller position at Total Bank and BankUnited Financial Corp. Earlier in her career, she was regional finance officer at Regions Financial Corp.
Education: Soler has a bachelor’s in business administration from Florida International University, a graduate degree in banking from Louisiana State University and a master’s of professional accounting from the University of Miami.
Best advice: Change creates opportunity.
