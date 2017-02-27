Senior hires and promotions for the week of February 27, 2017

ACCOUNTING
Steven Holtz has been named audit director at EisnerAmper. He previously was a partner at Goldstein Schechter Koch. Holtz has an MBA from the University of Miami.
Reggie R. Padin has been named director of learning and development at Kaufman Rossin and dean of Kaufman Rossin University. His experience includes being director at the Florida International School of Business and Technology. Padin has an MBA from Carlos Albizu University and his doctorate in education from Nova Southeastern University.
Adam Spiegel has been named managing principal of the Fort Lauderdale office of MBAF. Spiegel, a CPA who joined the firm in 1993, will continue to serve in the tax and accounting department. He has a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Hartford and did his graduate studies in accounting information systems at Florida International University.
CRUISE LINES
Adam Snitzer has been named senior vice president of guest services for North America for MSC Cruises. He has led Peak Revenue Performance. Snitzer also writes a column about revenue strategies for Business Monday. He has a bachelor’s from Hamilton College and an MBA from New York University.
HOSPITALITY
Olivier Servat has been named general manager at The Langford Hotel in Miami. He most recently was general manager of Meliá Hospitality International, responsible for budgeting pre-opening activities for two hotel properties, Meliá Costa Hollywood Hotel and ME by Meliá Hotel. Servat has an MBA from Royal Holloway, University of London.
LAW
At Becker & Poliakoff, which has acquired the litigation firm Polenberg Cooper:
▪ Jon Polenberg, a founding partner with Polenberg Cooper, joins as a shareholder. He will concentrate his practice on complex commercial litigation matters. Polenberg has a bachelor’s in business management from Florida Atlantic University and a law degree from UM.
▪ Jude C. Cooper, a founding partner with Polenberg Cooper, joins Becker & Poliakoff as a shareholder. He’ll focus his practice on litigation and transactional matters on behalf of U.S.-based and international companies and on other complex commercial litigation. Cooper has a bachelor’s in international affairs and history and a law degree from NSU.
Matthew Nelles has joined Berger Singerman as a partner on the dispute resolution team. He will be based in the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office. Previously, he was a partner at Broad and Cassel. Nelles has a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Rutgers and a J.D. from NSU.
REAL ESTATE
David Fleisher has been named regional managing partner for Broward and Palm Beach counties at Franklin Street. Previously, he was director of business services for Bluegreen Vacations. Fleisher has a bachelor’s in management from Tulane and a master’s in international business administration from NSU.
Alex D. Zylberglait has been named a senior managing director investments at Marcus & Millichap. He previously was a senior vice president investments. Zylberglait, who’s in the firm’s Miami office, has a bachelor’s in geography from UCLA and an MBA from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Scott Jove
New position: Vice president, sales and marketing at Shaw-Ross International Importers
Previous: Manager, commercial strategy at the company
About Shaw-Ross: Based in Miramar, it is one of the nation’s leading wine and spirit importers representing major suppliers from around the world.
Experience: Before joining Shaw-Ross in 2015, Jove spent time in the financial services industry with Grant Thornton and in management consulting with AT Kearney working with a number of Fortune 500 CPG and retail companies on a variety of initiatives.
Education: Jove has a bachelor’s from Duke and a J.D. and an MBA from the University of Miami.
Best advice he ever received: My father always told me: Stay humble, work hard, pursue your passion, and good things will happen.
