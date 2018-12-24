Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Dec. 24, 2018

BOATS
At Boatsetter, an online boat rental marketplace based in Fort Lauderdale:
▪ Christian Martinez has been named chief operating officer. He was country director for Mexico at Facebook.
▪ Julien Geffriaud has been named chief growth officer. He was CMO for Noverde, a Brazil-based financial startup.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
HEALTHCARE
Stephen Demers has been named chief operating officer of The University of Miami Health System, and he will begin on Jan. 21. He is senior vice president, ambulatory and clinical services at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Mass. Demers, who was a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Medical Service Corps, has also held posts at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the University of South Florida College of Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania Health Care System, and he was founding principal of the Surgical Safety Institute in Tampa. He has an MBA from Northeastern.
Ginette Grey has been named director of marketing and communications for Lice Troopers, a head lice removal service, and is based in Miami Beach. She previously was a communications specialist at Citrix. Grey has a bachelor’s from Florida State University and a master’s from Florida Atlantic University.
LAW
At Akerman, four Miami-based lawyers have been promoted to partner:
▪ Ari H. Gerstin concentrates his practice on complex litigation and regulatory matters. J.D. from University of Miami.
▪ Sandra J. Millor focuses her practice on cross-border commercial disputes and international litigation and arbitration as well as class-action matters. J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania.
▪ Lorayne Perez represents clients in complex commercial litigation and appellate matters. J.D., Florida International University.
▪ Adam M. Zwecker focuses on real estate-related matters. J.D., Duke.
Justin Luger has been named a partner at Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman and is based in the firm’s Coral Gables office. His practice areas include complex commercial litigation, municipal and government litigation, and business litigation. He was previously an associate at the firm. Luger has a J.D. from the University of Miami.
REAL ESTATE
Michael B. Koval has been named chief operating officer at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. He was chief information officer at Long & Foster Real Estate, an affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate.
SPORTS
Chris Marciani has been hired as vice president of corporate partnership and activation at The HEAT Group. He previously was vice president of tournament review for the PGA Tour. Marciani has a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.
▪ Movers will not be published on Dec. 31. It will return on Jan. 7.
This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com. Please use the word ‘Movers’ in the subject field of the email.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Dawn Lee Williamson
New position: Southeast region vice president for Comcast Spotlight, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable.
About: Williamson, who is based in Miami, oversees local, regional and national ad sales for the company in Georgia and South Carolina as well as Florida.
From: Vice Media, where she was senior vice president, head of U.S. advertising sales.
Also: Williamson has been senior vice president, Americas advertising sales at BBC Worldwide; general sales manager at iHeartMedia; and vice president, CNN International Americas.
Education: She has a bachelor’s in East Asian studies and economics from New York University.
Best advice: One of the best pieces of advice that I’ve received is the importance of resilience. Being able to bounce back, be solution-oriented and to keep a positive attitude and view challenges as opportunities has helped me stay the course in both my life and my career.
Comments