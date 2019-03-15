Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of March 18, 2019

DESIGN/ENGINEERING
David Harper has joined Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, as senior practice director. He will be based in Miami and lead the firm’s architecture and architectural engineering practice in North America. Harper was previously a principal and head of the global education practice at HKS Architects.
FINANCE
Bianca Blanco has been named executive director of the Miami Finance Forum, a nonprofit South Florida professional finance industry networking organization. Previously, she was a marketing coordinator with IBERIABANK. Blanco has a bachelor’s in journalism and mass communications from Florida International University.
HEALTHCARE
Alexandra Villoch will be chief executive officer for the Baptist Health South Florida Foundation, and she will be responsible for oversight of the foundation as well as government and community relations and hospitality and business relations. Villoch, who will assume her new role on June 1, will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Joe Natoli. She is currently president and publisher of the Miami Herald Media Company and also publisher for the East Region of McClatchy, the news organization’s parent company. She was senior vice president for advertising and marketing before being named president and publisher in 2014. Previously, Villoch was with United Airlines as the general manager for Miami International Airport and the Caribbean, and she is a past chair of The Beacon Council. Villoch has a bachelor’s in political science and an MBA from the University of Miami, and she also attended Miami Dade College.
MEDIA
Aminda Marqués González, executive editor of the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald, will expand her leadership role with the Miami Herald Media Company as its editor and publisher, McClatchy has announced. Her new role begins April 15. Marqués began her journalism career in 1986 at the Herald. She was recently inducted into the National Association of Hispanic Journalists Hall of Fame. During her tenure, the Miami Herald has won two Pulitzer Prizes and has been a finalist three times. Marqués is a 1986 graduate of the University of Florida. McClatchy also has named Sara Glines as regional publisher of the company’s Carolinas and East regions, and Marqués will report to Glines in her capacity as publisher of the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald.
REAL ESTATE
Daniel Schwimmer has been named director of capital markets for The Allen Morris Company. Previously, he was a vice president at Wells Fargo Securities in its real estate syndicated finance group, based in New York. He has a bachelor’s, and a master’s, in finance from the University of Florida.
Elizabeth Vaccaro has been named regional manager at RKW Residential, a third-party multifamily property management firm. She will be based in Miami. She was previously property manager at AMLI Residential. Vaccaro has a bachelor’s from Florida International University.
TECHNOLOGY
Jennie Kristoffersen has been promoted to chief academic officer at Nearpod. She had been vice president of content strategy at the company, which aims to help K-12 teachers and school districts create engaging classroom experiences. Kristoffersen has a bachelor’s in education from the University of Michigan and a M.Ed. in curriculum and instruction from DePaul University.
This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with jpeg of a head shot , to movers@miamiherald.com. Include the position (company, title) that was most recently held immediately prior to the new job.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Mike Allen, Ph.D.
New position: President of Barry University. He will assume this role on July 1.
From: Vice president for student affairs at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.
Also: Allen is the university’s first lay person to serve as president and he is the university’s seventh president. He succeeds Sister Linda Bevilacqua, OP, Ph.D., who has been Barry’s president since 2004 and who will become president emerita July 1.
About Barry University: Barry, which has more than 7,000 students enrolled in its two colleges and six schools, has previously always had a nun from the Adrian Dominican Sisters as president since its founding in 1940.
Education: Allen has a bachelor’s from Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. He has a master’s, and a doctoral degree, from the School of Education at the University of Connecticut.
Best advice ever received: Our former university president and current Bishop of Trenton, N.J., David O’Connell, once told me: “Surround yourself with people who are smarter than you. Empower them, listen to them, show them gratitude, and their success will become your success, and the institution will thrive because of the totality of your talents.”
