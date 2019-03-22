Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of March 25, 2019

BANKS
At U.S. Century Bank, in the business banking group:
▪ Juan P. Rincon has been named senior vice president. He will lead the new commercial and industrial lending team, which has a focus on the healthcare, nonprofit and aviation industries. Rincon was previously at CitiGroup’s Commercial Bank in Miami, where he had been senior vice president and regional healthcare relationship manager since 2012. He has a law degree from Universidad Privada Dr. Rafael Belloso Chacín in Venezuela, and he studied corporate business law at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.
▪ Aurelio Fajardo has been named vice president. He will be business development officer on the C&I team. Fajardo was previously at Florida Community Bank, where he most recently was associate relationship manager and assistant vice president managing commercial portfolio operations. Fajardo has an associate’s in economics from Miami Dade College.
CONSTRUCTION
Carlos Lopez has been named business development executive for the South Florida operations of PCL Construction Services, based in Hollywood. He was previously vice president of business development for Tutor Perini Building Corp.-Florida Division in Fort Lauderdale. Lopez has a bachelor’s in electrical engineering from Florida International University and an MBA from the University of Miami. He also was in the Army National Guard from 1991 to 1998.
MUNICIPAL | TOURISM
Kenneth “Trip” Barrett has been named chief marketing officer and director of tourism for Bal Harbor Village. For 13 years, he was vice president of brand management for Starwood Hotels & Resorts, where he led the development and implementation of marketing, loyalty, partnerships and communication strategies for the company in Latin America and the Caribbean. Barrett has a bachelor’s in economics from Duke and an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
COMMUNICATIONS | MEDIA
At Republica Havas:
▪ Arlene Armenteros has been named senior vice president, head of client services, which is a new role. She was previously senior vice president, head of client services at The Story Room. She has a bachelor’s in English and communications from Rutgers.
▪ Laura I. Socorro-Santoni has been promoted to vice president and group account director. She was previously group account director. She has a bachelor’s in public communications from the Universidad de Puerto Rico and an MBA from the Universidad Interamericana de Puerto Rico.
LAW
Omari Sealy has joined Holland & Knight as a partner in the Miami office. Sealy, a private equity and M&A lawyer, was previously a partner at DLA Piper. He has a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Florida and J.D. from George Washington University.
John E. Meagher, a partner at Shutts & Bowen, has been named managing partner of the firm’s Miami office. He is chair of the firm’s insurance practice group and will oversee the day-to-day management of the office. He has a bachelor’s in political science from the University of South Florida and a J.D. from Georgetown.
REAL ESTATE
At the South Florida retail team of CBRE:
▪ Grant Killingsworth was promoted to senior vice president from first vice president and is based in Miami. He arranged the largest office lease in South Florida in 2018: the 133,000-square-foot lease renewal and expansion of World Fuel Services Corporation’s headquarters in Doral. Killingsworth has a bachelor’s in real estate from Florida State University.
▪ Kevin Gonzalez was promoted to vice president, based in Miami, and is now partner to the Kurtz/Parker Office Team. He was a senior associate. Last year, among the transactions Gonzalez arranged is the17,000-sq.-ft. lease buyout on behalf of Fossil. Gonzalez has a bachelor’s in hospitality administration, and an MBA, from Florida International University.
This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with jpeg of a head shot , to movers@miamiherald.com. Include the position (company, title) most recently held immediately prior to the new job.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: José Lobón
New position: Executive vice president at CBRE. He is based in Miami.
From: Senior vice president at the commercial real estate services and investment firm.
About: Lobón works with the South Florida-based capital markets institutional group, specializing in institutional clients with a primary focus on office, industrial and land development transactions throughout the state.
Also: He played an integral role in the largest sale transaction of the year in South Florida: the sale of the 30-story office tower at 1111 Brickell in Miami.
Education: Lobón has a bachelor’s from Middlebury College in the history of art and architecture, and Spanish. He has an MBA from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
Best advice: Never, ever, give up.
