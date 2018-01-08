Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Jan. 8, 2018

BANKS/FINANCIAL SERVICES
Mary Harris has been named chief marketing officer at BFS Capital in Coral Springs. She was previously at BankUnited in Miami Lakes. Harris has a bachelor’s in communications from George Mason University and a master’s in integrated communications (advertising and public relations) from Florida International University.
Sheila Morales has been named vice president, business banking lender II at U.S. Century Bank in Miami. She was a vice president and commercial banking officer at Mercantil Bank, N.A. Morales has a bachelor’s in business administration from the Instituto Tecnológico de Santo Domingo (INTEC) in the Dominican Republic and has a graduate certificate in international finance from FIU.
Manny Perdomo, formerly the South Florida division commercial banking president for SunTrust Bank and most recently the lead on the bank’s hurricane recovery efforts in the state, was appointed to the new role of head of international risk delivery. Perdomo will be responsible for credit approval, compliance and operational risks for all SunTrust international exposures within the consumer and wholesale segments, including owning international components of all risk policies and all risk oversight for international wealth management.
EDUCATION
Anita D. Britt has been named chief financial and administrative officer at St. Thomas University. She was CFO at Perry Ellis International, and she has been on the St. Thomas Board of Trustees and was co-chair for the Gus Machado School of Business advisory board over the past five years. Britt, a CPA, has a bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University.
Lucien C. “Bay” Proby has been re-elected executive director of StormZone, a school-based multidisciplinary science and social studies education program designed for middle and high schools in the United States and overseas. Proby, who is president of Proby & Associates Inc., a Miami-based public relations firm, founded StormZone in 2006. He has a bachelor’s from the University of Florida.
HEALTHCARE
At Broward Health:
▪ Andrew K. Ta, M.D., has been named chief medical officer. Most recently, he was with South Miami CritiCare Inc. as an attending physician for West Kendall Baptist Hospital’s Emergency Department, and was a physician clinical reviewer for NIA Magellan Health overseeing utilization, productivity and quality review. Ta has a bachelor’s in biology from the University of Dallas and a doctorate in medicine from the University of Texas Health Science Center. He has an MBA from the University of Miami.
▪ Tory Y. Drakeford has been named vice president of human resources. He was director of compensation at Jackson Health System. Drakeford has a bachelor’s from Morehouse in Atlanta and an MBA from Kaplan College in Dallas.
▪ Jorge F. Hernandez has been named vice president of the supply chain and chief procurement officer. He was assistant vice president and senior director of supply chain services for Tenet Healthcare’s Eastern Region - Coastal Division hospitals in Massachusetts, South Carolina and Florida, where he oversaw contracting and sourcing activity in the cardiology service line.
HOSPITALITY/CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
Rolando Aedo has been named chief operating officer for the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. He most recently was executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Aedo has undergraduate degrees from Miami Dade College and Florida International University and an MBA from the University of Miami.
Matt Lois has been named director of sales for the CIRC Hotel, to open in downtown Hollywood in February. The 12-story hotel will be at Young Circle, as part of Hollywood Circle. He was associate director of sales at Benchmark, Marenas Beach Resort, in Sunny Isles Beach. He studied hotel management at the Imperial Hotel Management College in Vancouver, Canada, as well as the Swiss Hotel Management School in Montreux, Switzerland.
David Goette has been named executive chef of Pelican Grand Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale. He was previously the group executive chef/operations officer at Old Town Italy, a boutique chain of authentic Italian markets based in South Africa.
Gregory Polino has been named general manager of W Miami. He was Hotel Manager at W South Beach. He has a bachelor’s in international hotel and restaurant management from Jean Moulin University in Lyon, France, and a master’s in international hotel and food service management from Paul Bocuse Institute.
LAW
At Hogan Lovells office in Miami, two have been promoted to partner from counsel:
▪ David Massey is a litigator who represents clients with complex business challenges. He has a J.D. from Fordham.
▪ Gaston Fernandez handles project development and finance matters involving China and Latin America. He has a J.D. from Indiana University.
Benton Curtis has been named a partner in the Miami office of Broad and Cassel. He is a member of the firm’s health law and white collar defense and compliance practice groups. He has a bachelor’s from Spring Hill College in Mobile, and a J.D. from Samford University in Birmingham, both in Alabama.
Jay Koenigsberg has been named a shareholder at Carlton Fields in the firm’s real estate and commercial finance practice group. He will be based in Miami. He previously was at the Miami law firm of Isicoff, Ragatz & Koenigsberg.
Cristina Pérez Soto, a lawyer in the investigations and white collar defense practice of Jones Day, has been named a partner in the firm and will be based in Miami. She has an AB from Princeton and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania.
Greg Popowitz has been promoted to partner with Assouline & Berlowe P.A. in its Fort Lauderdale office. Popowitz handles patent/trademark prosecution in addition to intellectual property and commercial litigation. He has a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Georgia Tech and a J.D. from Nova Southeastern University.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Candice Pinares-Baez
New position: Partner at Fisher Phillips
From: Of counsel at the firm, which is based in Fort Lauderdale. She is in the firm’s education practice group, representing private educational institutions in employee, student and board issues, working with many local, regional, and national accrediting agencies and school associations.
Also: She litigates noncompete/trade secret disputes, defends employment-related lawsuits and administrative complaints encompassing a variety of issues, handles discrimination claims arising under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) as well as other federal and state employment laws, and deals with related tort actions. Her practice includes preventive counseling, training, audits, policy reviews, drafting of contracts, defense of claims in the administrative setting, and litigation in all courts.
Education: She has a J.D. from the University of Miami.
Best advice: The best advice I received was from my first mentor who told me Never be complacent. He encouraged me to always invest in myself and never stop learning.
