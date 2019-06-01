Movers
Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of June 3, 2019
EDUCATION
Karin Gwinn Wilkins has been named dean at the University of Miami School of Communication and will begin her new role Sept. 1. She is a scholar on global media who focuses on global communication and political engagement as well as media and social change. Wilkins is currently associate dean for faculty advancement and strategic initiatives at the Moody College of Communication and professor of media studies at the University of Texas at Austin. She is also editor-in-chief of the publication Communication Theory. Wilkins has a bachelor’s from Bucknell in Pennsylvania, and a master’s, and a Ph.D., in communication from the University of Pennsylvania. She succeeds Dean Gregory J. Shepherd, who will continue to work on special projects for UM.
HOSPITALITY
At Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club in Miami Beach, which is owned by Hersha Hospitality Trust:
▪ Christelle Fourcade has been named director of sales and marketing. She most recently was market director of sales for Marriott International, overseeing the sales efforts for The Ritz Carlton, Bal Harbour and The Ritz Carlton, South Beach.
▪ Jacqueline Lejart has been named general manager. She most recently was general manager at Kimpton Angler’s Hotel South Beach.
Karan Kakar has been named general manager of Nautilus by Arlo in Miami Beach, the brand’s first expansion outside New York City. He was previously general manager of Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club.
MEDIA
Patsy Loris has been named senior vice president of Elections 2020 and special projects, effective July 29, at Noticias Telemundo. She will be based in Miami. Loris has spent three decades at Univision Communications, most recently as executive vice president of news and executive news director. She has a bachelor’s in broadcast journalism from Florida International University.
REAL ESTATE
Jaret Turkell has been hired as senior managing director, investment sales, at Berkadia. He will be based in the company’s Miami and Boca Raton offices. Turkell was managing director in HFF’s Miami office, where he specialized in the sale of multifamily assets and land, as well as raising joint venture equity for developments. He has a J.D. from Duke and an LL.M. in real property development from the University of Miami.
TRANSPORTATION ENGINEERING| INFRASTRUCTURE
Beth Kigel has joined HNTB Corporation’s national ITS and emerging mobility solutions practice. Kigel, a vice president, is based in the firm’s Miami office. Most recently, she was president and CEO of the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce. Kigel has a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Florida and an MBA from the University of Central Florida.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Raquel “Rocky” Egusquiza
New position: Executive director of the Miami Marlins Foundation. She reports to Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter.
From: Vice president of community affairs for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.
Also: At Telemundo, she created and implemented the corporate social responsibility platform “El Poder En Ti” (The Power in You) and worked with NBCU and Comcast’s external relations team to manage external community sponsorships.
And: She was previously with AARP as the vice president of multicultural markets. From 2001 to 2009, Egusquiza worked with Ford Motor Co., rising to director of community development and international strategy for the company’s fund. She also has been director of government relations for South Florida, and vice president of legislative affairs, at AT&T.
Community work: Egusquiza has been on the board of numerous nonprofits, currently as a chair of the South Florida for Progress Foundation and secretary of the Florida Education Foundation; she is a member of the Cuban American National Council, and the Kennedy Center’s Latino Advisory Board. Egusquiza is a former member of the board of the Girl Scouts of the USA and the Smithsonian Latino Center.
Education: Associate of arts degree from Miami Dade College; bachelor’s in political science from the University of Miami.
Best advice: Through the years, many wise mentors have taught me to be a lifelong learner, believe in what’s possible, remain open to the unexpected, and rather than react stay focused.
This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with jpeg of a head shot, to movers@miamiherald.com. Include the position (company, title) most recently held prior to the new job.
