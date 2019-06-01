Movers Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of June 3, 2019

Raquel “Rocky” Egusquiza has been named executive director of the Miami Marlins Foundation.

EDUCATION

Karin Gwinn Wilkins has been named dean at the University of Miami School of Communication and will begin her new role Sept. 1. She is a scholar on global media who focuses on global communication and political engagement as well as media and social change. Wilkins is currently associate dean for faculty advancement and strategic initiatives at the Moody College of Communication and professor of media studies at the University of Texas at Austin. She is also editor-in-chief of the publication Communication Theory. Wilkins has a bachelor’s from Bucknell in Pennsylvania, and a master’s, and a Ph.D., in communication from the University of Pennsylvania. She succeeds Dean Gregory J. Shepherd, who will continue to work on special projects for UM.

HOSPITALITY

At Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club in Miami Beach, which is owned by Hersha Hospitality Trust:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Christelle Fourcade has been named director of sales and marketing. She most recently was market director of sales for Marriott International, overseeing the sales efforts for The Ritz Carlton, Bal Harbour and The Ritz Carlton, South Beach.

▪ Jacqueline Lejart has been named general manager. She most recently was general manager at Kimpton Angler’s Hotel South Beach.

Karan Kakar has been named general manager of Nautilus by Arlo in Miami Beach, the brand’s first expansion outside New York City. He was previously general manager of Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club.

MEDIA

Patsy Loris has been named senior vice president of Elections 2020 and special projects, effective July 29, at Noticias Telemundo. She will be based in Miami. Loris has spent three decades at Univision Communications, most recently as executive vice president of news and executive news director. She has a bachelor’s in broadcast journalism from Florida International University.

REAL ESTATE

Jaret Turkell has been hired as senior managing director, investment sales, at Berkadia. He will be based in the company’s Miami and Boca Raton offices. Turkell was managing director in HFF’s Miami office, where he specialized in the sale of multifamily assets and land, as well as raising joint venture equity for developments. He has a J.D. from Duke and an LL.M. in real property development from the University of Miami.

TRANSPORTATION ENGINEERING| INFRASTRUCTURE

Beth Kigel has joined HNTB Corporation’s national ITS and emerging mobility solutions practice. Kigel, a vice president, is based in the firm’s Miami office. Most recently, she was president and CEO of the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce. Kigel has a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Florida and an MBA from the University of Central Florida.