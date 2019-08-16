Movers Senior-level hires and promotions in South Florida for the week of Aug. 19, 2019

Dawn White is vice president of government and community relations for Baptist Health South Florida.

EDUCATION

At the University of Miami School of Law, two professors have been elevated:

▪ Lili Levi has been chosen vice dean for intellectual life. Her current scholarship focuses on journalism, media law, and policy, as well as threats to reporters and press freedom. Before joining the faculty in 1987, Levi worked as a litigation associate with the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and as broadcast counsel with CBS, Inc.

▪ Andrew Dawson have been named vice dean for academic affairs. His research focuses on municipal and corporate bankruptcy, and cross-border insolvency. Dawson joined the faculty in 2011 after he was a Kauffman Legal Fellow at Harvard Law School.

At KIPP (Knowledge is Power Program) Miami, part of a national nonprofit network of college preparatory public charter schools serving elementary, middle and high school students:

▪ Brett Kimmel is executive director of KIPP Miami. He was previously senior director of college access and success at America Achieves. Kimmel has a bachelor’s in political science from the University of Michigan and a graduate degree in education administration from New York University.

▪ Ian Bravo is school leader of KIPP Liberty Academy, the network’s first middle school, which launched on Aug. 14 in West Little River. Bravo was an assistant principal fellow for KIPP BOLD Academy in Newark, N.J. He has a bachelor’s from the College of Wooster in Ohio and a master’s from Pace University.

HEALTHCARE

Dr. Marco Ruiz, a hematologist-oncologist and clinical researcher, is joining the Division of Hematologic Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation at Miami Cancer Institute, which is part of Baptist Health South Florida, and he has also been named chief of HIV oncology and HIV stem cell transplantation. Ruiz was previously at an associate member of the Malignant Hematology and Cellular Therapy/Bone Marrow Transplantation Program at Moffitt Cancer Center in Pembroke Pines. Ruiz, an associate professor of clinical medicine at Florida International University’s Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, has a medical degree from the University of San Marcos in Lima, Peru, and a master’s in public health from the University of Leeds in the U.K. His training also has included an internship and residency in internal medicine at San Juan City Hospital in Puerto Rico. He completed fellowship trainings in hematology/oncology at Louisiana State University in New Orleans, La. and in bone marrow transplantation at Ochsner Medical Center, also in New Orleans.

Maureen Martin has been named chief financial officer at Broward Health Coral Springs. She most recently was vice president of finance at St. Vincent HealthCare in Jacksonville. Martin has a bachelor’s in business administration from Kent State and an MBA from Capital University.

NONPROFITS

Stephen Shelley has been appointed to CEO of Farm Share, a statewide nonprofit food distribution service that aims to eliminate hunger. He was COO for the past three years. Shelley, who has a bachelor’s in business/economics from the University of Florida and a law degree from Barry University, is also the mayor of Homestead.

REAL ESTATE

At JLL, two managing directors have been named to help grow its agency leasing services in South Florida. Steven Hurwitz and Douglas Okun will both be based out of the firm’s office at the Southeast Financial Center in downtown Miami. They were previously executive managing directors at Colliers International, and Hurwitz had also been director of office services at Colliers.

Andrea “Andi” Lopez has been promoted to managing senior vice president, asset services, at Transwestern Commercial Services. Lopez, who was senior vice president of the organization, is based in Miami. Lopez also is asset manager for the U.S. portfolio of Sumitorno Corp. of Americas, which is a Transwestern client. Sumitomo owns Miami Tower, which is managed and leased by Transwestern.

Daniel Crann has been named director of development services at Colliers International South Florida, based in the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office. He previously was director of construction for IPIC Entertainment. Crann has a bachelor’s from the University of Iowa.

TRANSPORTATION

Uhriel Bedoya is general manager for Florida for Lime, a smart mobility and electric scooter provider, and he will be based in Miami. Bedoya was previously at Mastercard, where he was county manager for various markets and lead strategy, business development and operations. He has a master’s in international studies, and an MBA, from the University of Pennsylvania.

