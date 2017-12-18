Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Dec. 18, 2017

EDUCATION
Daniel Alfonso has been named vice president of facilities management at Nova Southeastern University. He will oversee the maintenance and renovation of the buildings, grounds and infrastructure of NSU’s Fort Lauderdale/Davie and regional campuses throughout Florida and in Puerto Rico. Alfonso was the city manager for the City of Miami. Alfonso, who was a sergeant in the U.S. Army, has an associate’s degree in accounting from Miami Dade College; and a bachelor of business administration, and a master’s in finance, from Florida International University.
FINANCIAL
Martin “Marty” Williams has rejoined Fiske & Company as director of litigation support services. The CPA firm is based in Plantation. Williams was managing director at GlassRatner Advisory & Capital Group. Williams, a CPA, has a bachelor of business administration, and an MBA, from the University of Miami.
LAW
Albert Dotson Jr. has been elected to serve as the next managing partner at Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod, effective Jan. 1, 2019, for a two -year term. When the transition is completed in 2019, founding managingi partner John Sumberg will become firm chairman. Dotson is a member of the firm’s executive committee and chair of its land development & government relations practice group.
At Podhurst Orseck, two attorneys have been elevated to named partners:
▪ Lea P. Bucciero focuses her practice on personal injury, wrongful death, and product liability litigation. She has a bachelor’s from Florida International University and a juris doctorate from the University of Miami.
▪ Matthew P. Weinshall focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation and class actions. Weinshall has a bachelor’s from Harvard and a J.D. from the University of Miami.
Michael A. Hersh has been named partner at Kelley/Uustal in Fort Lauderdale. Hersh’s legal practice includes a concentration on catostrophic injury and wrongful death cases, class actions and injury suits complicated by insurance coverage disputes.
MUSEUMS
Jonathan Axler has been named education and programs coordinator for the Historic Stranahan House Museum, Broward County’s oldest surviving structure. He previously was museum assistant at the Plantation Historical Museum and gallery curator at Flamingo Gardens, a 60-acre wildlife sanctuary, aviary and botanical garden in Davie. Axler has a bachelor’s from Florida Atlantic University.
This column lists high-level promotions of senior executives based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. These announcements, which also are at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions. Send items, including previous job; education; high-res jpegs of head shots and the website address of the company to movers@miamiherald.com. Put “Movers” in the subject line.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Elliot LaBreche
New position: Vice president, The Easton Group.
From: Advisor at JLL in Miami.
About: LaBreche will help The Easton Group, a commercial real estate firm, expand its office/industrial tenant representation business. He will work with office clients and with companies seeking industrial/warehouse space.
Also: He previously worked at Cresa South Florida which JLL acquired in 2015. Much of his experience has been representing companies looking for a regional headquarters in South Florida. Clients include the Colombian government, Yamaha, Homes.com, PuppySpot.com and Arise Virtual Solutions.
Education: Bachelor’s with a major in real estate from the University of Southern California.
Best advice: The best advice I ever received came from a mentor of mine: “Tentative efforts lead to Tentative results.” The quote was engraved into a prominent wall of my office. As a result, I continue to be the first person in the office and last to leave, every day.
