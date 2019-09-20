Movers Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Sept. 23, 2019

Dr. Rogelio E. Ribas has been named corporate vice president of Baptist Health International, which is a part of Baptist Health South Florida.

EDUCATION

Bernadine Douglas has been appointed vice president for institutional advancement at Barry University, beginning Nov. 1. She is currently vice president for alumni and college relations at Berea College in Kentucky. Before that, she was vice president of external relations at Embry-Riddle University in Daytona Beach. Douglas has a bachelor’s in public relations from the University of Florida and an MBA from Webster University.

LAW

Rossana Arteaga-Gomez has joined AXS Law Group in Wynwood as a partner in the firm’s litigation and dispute resolution department. Arteaga-Gomez, a trial lawyer, was formerly a partner with Black, Srebnick, Kornspan & Stumpf in Miami. Her background is in civil litigation and criminal defense in state and federal court. She has a bachelor’s in English literature, and a J.D., from the University of Miami.

Carol Barnhart has rejoined Greenberg Traurig as a shareholder in the firm’s Miami corporate practice. Barnhart was most recently at packaging manufacturer Grupo Phoenix, where she was general counsel, chief compliance officer and chief HR officer. She has a bachelor’s in business administration, and a J.D., from the University of Miami.

Christina I. Echeverri has been elected a partner at Kluger, Kaplan, Silverman, Katzen & Levine. Echeverri, who has been an associate at the firm, focuses her practice on divorce, post-judgment proceedings, enforcement proceedings, paternity actions and prenuptial and postnuptial agreements. Echeverri has a bachelor’s from Florida International University and a J.D. from St. Thomas University.

Jordi Guso has been elected by Berger Singerman’s equity partners to a four-year term as the firm’s managing partner effective Jan. 1. Guso joined the firm in 1997 and has been on the firm’s executive committee since 2013.

Arturo Ross has joined Akerman in Miami as a partner in the labor and employment practice group. He was at Gunster. Ross maintains a broad national and local practice representing employers in all aspects of labor and employment law. He has a bachelor’s from Cornell in industrial and labor relations and a J.D. from the University of Miami.

NONPROFITS

Jorge Abreu has been named manager of exhibits and community engagement at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition. He was at the Dade County Farm Bureau, where as executive director, he lobbied on behalf of the agricultural community in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C. Previously, Abreu was president and owner of West Kendall Nursery for more than 16 years. He also has been vice president of Altima International Group. Abreu has a bachelor’s in environmental horticulture and animal biology from the University of Florida and an MBA from Florida International University.

At ADL Florida:

▪ Marsha Frith has been named education director at the anti-defamation league in Boca Raton. She was at the Institute of International Education and was based in New York. Frith, a graduate of Wellesley, has a master’s in English from Brooklyn College.

▪ Liat Altman was named director of Latin American affairs this year and has recently relocated to South Florida from New York. She was the program director of JCC mid-Westchester in Scarsdale. Altman has a bachelor’s in business from the Universidad Metropolitana in Caracas and a master’s in international affairs from Columbia.

▪ Jessica Schapiro and Zohar Casden have been named associate directors of development. Schapiro was at Masa Israel Journey. She has a bachelor’s in political science and Judaic studies from George Washington University and a master’s in fundraising management from Columbia. Casden was at the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. She is a graduate of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

Roberto Pesant has been named senior managing director, investment sales at Berkadia. He will be based in the firm’s Miami and Boca Raton offices. The firm, a joint venture of Berkshire Hathaway and Jefferies Financial group, offers an array of services to its multifamily and commercial property clients. Pesant was managing director in the Miami office of Walker & Dunlop. He has a bachelor’s from Trinity College and an MBA from Emory.

Scott V. Strickland has joined Blue Box Real Estate as senior vice president and will be based in Miami. Blue Box is a commercial real estate firm specializing in advisory services for landlords and tenants. Strickland was executive vice president at JLL in Miami.

