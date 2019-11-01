Movers Senior-level hires and promotions in Miami-Dade and Broward for the week of Nov. 4, 2019

Rebecca A. Ocariz has been named a shareholder at Greenberg Traurig.

ACCOUNTANTS

Monte S. Gordon joins Appelrouth Farah & Co., P.A., in Coral Gables as tax services director. He has more than 40 years of experience as a certified public accountant, and he was previously a partner at Cherry Bekaert. Gordon has a BBA from Emory and an MBA from Florida State University.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Ted McCutcheon has been named chief compliance officer at Kawa, a Miami-based investment manager. The firm has $1.2 billion in assets under management. McCutcheon was chief compliance officer and counsel at WE Family Offices in Miami. He has also been an investigator and trial attorney in the enforcement division of the Security & Exchange Commission’s Miami regional office. McCutcheon has a bachelor’s in English from Brown and a J.D. from Cornell.

HOSPITALITY

At The Villa Casa Casuarina in Miami Beach:

▪ Ryo Kato has been named head omakase chef at Sushi By Bou. He was head chef at Myumi, a Japanese omakase food truck stationed in Wynwood Yard (now closed). He has also worked at SushiSamba and Sushi Chefs.

▪ Ivette Day is director of catering at Gianni’s at The Villa Casa Casuarina. She was director of sales at Devon Seafood & Steak in Kendall. She also worked at Smith & Wollensky for 14 years and was director of group sales; and she has worked at Apeiro Kitchen and Bar in Miami.

NONPROFITS

Karen Marcus has joined the American Friends of Tel Aviv University (AFTAU) as its senior director for the southeast region, based in Aventura. She was Miami area director for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) for three years, where she managed the fundraising and development for their $4 million annual campaign. She has also been an executive/corporate/life coach since 2003. Marcus attended the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa.

At Arc Broward:

▪ Kim Vassar has been named vice president of philanthropy. She was previously development director for Pace Center for Girls Broward. Vassar has a bachelor’s from the University of Central Florida.

▪ Cristina Lane has been appointed executive chef in the Arc Culinary program. Lane, who was a captain in the U.S. Air Force, has been an executive chef/manager for Eurest in Coral Springs, and before that, executive sous chef at the Signature Grand in Davie. She has a bachelor’s in political science from the University of Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras, a master’s in project management from Colorado Technical University, and an associate’s degree in culinary arts from The Art Institute of Charleston.

This space lists promotions of executives at the director level and above who are based in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Announcements, also at miamiherald.com, are for full-time, paid positions — not for board or volunteer positions. Send items, with a high-resolution jpeg of a head shot, (lower resolutions reproduce poorly online), to movers@miamiherald.com. Include the position (company, title) most recently held prior to the new job. Educational background is also desirable, but optional.