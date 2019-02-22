Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of Feb. 25, 2019

EDUCATION
Bruce Fawcett has been named head of school at North Broward Preparatory School in Coconut Creek. The school is a member of Nord Anglia Education. Fawcett was assistant head of school, leading all academic programs. He has a bachelor’s in education from Nova Southeastern University and a master’s in education from Walden University.
HEALTHCARE
Meg Prado, M.D., has been appointed president of women’s and children’s services at Envision Physician Services, based in Plantation. She was vice president of women’s and children’s services at the firm. Dr. Prado, board-certified in pediatrics and neonatal-perinatal medicine, has a bachelor’s and medical degree from the University of Miami and completed both her residency and fellowship at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
LAW
Susan S. Carlson, an attorney at Colson Hicks Eidson, has been named a partner at the firm. She specializes in catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, maritime, product liability, and commercial and class action litigation in state and federal courts throughout Florida. She has a bachelor’s in finance from Emory and a law degree from the University of Miami.
Patrick M. DeLong has been named a shareholder at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin and is based in Fort Lauderdale. His practice includes representing clients in high-exposure automobile negligence, uninsured motorist, premises liability, commercial general liability and construction site accident cases involving allegations of wrongful death and catastrophic injuries. DeLong has an undergraduate and a law degree from Notre Dame.
Michael Goldberg has been appointed liquidation trustee at the fraud and recovery practice at Akerman in Miami. High-profile prosecution of investor fraud and Ponzi schemes in recent year has prioritized the practice’s focus.
Luis O’Naghten is joining Hughes Hubbard & Reed as partner in the firm’s Miami office. He focuses on international arbitration and complex commercial litigation, with emphasis on dispute involving Latin America. He was previously a partner at Baker & McKenzie in Miami. O’Naghten has a bachelor’s in foreign service from Georgetown and a J.D. from Columbia.
MEDIA
Claudia Franklin has been hired as vice president of entertainment publicity at Telemundo in Miami. She was senior vice president of communications and public affairs for Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) Americas. Franklin has a BSE in marketing and multinational management from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.
NONPROFITS
Alan Frent has been hired as South Florida regional director of the American Friends of Sheba Medical Center, a nonprofit dedicated to raising financial support for Israel’s national hospital, Sheba Medical Center, Tel HaShomer. He will be based in Hollywood. Frent was previously director of development for The Everglades Foundation. He has a bachelor’s in business management, marketing and related support services from Syracuse University.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Dr. Larry S. Perlman
New position: Partner at Foley & Lardner, based in the firm’s Miami office. He is a member of the firm’s labor and employment practice and the automotive and healthcare industry teams.
From: Attorney at the firm.
About: A litigation attorney, Dr. Perlman routinely represents employers in state and federal courts throughout the nation, as well as in administrative agencies such as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and National Labor Relations Board. In addition to representing clients nationwide, his practice also involves assisting clients with day-to-day human resource issues. He has handled claims involving employment discrimination and harassment under federal and state law, as well as common law tort and contract actions. Perlman was senior counsel before he joined the firm in 2008.
Also: Before joining the firm, Dr. Perlman spent four years in an internal medicine residency on Long Island, N.Y., and then was in private practice for three years as an internal medicine physician in suburban Detroit.
Education: He has a bachelor’s in biomedical sciences, M.D. and J.D., all from the University of Michigan.
Best advice: The best advice I have ever received is “talk less — listen more” — a remarkably difficult endeavor for me. So much of my professional growth has come from listening to and understanding clients, as well as observing fellow practitioners.
