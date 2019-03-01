Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of March 4, 2019

BANKS
Liudmila Esquerdo has been named senior vice president and director of SBA at U.S. Century Bank. She will head up the bank’s new small business loan offerings that include the SBA 504 and 7(a) programs. Esquerdo was previously vice president and SBA business development officer at Valley. She has a bachelor’s in economics and finance from Barry.
HEALTHCARE
David Clark has been promoted to senior vice president of operations at Broward Health. He joined the healthcare company in 2018 as an assistant vice president of corporate services and before that, he was executive director of facilities and construction at Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Clark has an MBA from Nova Southeastern University.
HOSPITALITY
Ed Boncich has been named executive chef at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach. He was most previously executive chef at Royalton Luxury Resorts in St. Lucia. He has a degree in architecture from CUNY as well as an associate's degree from Johnson & Wales.
LEGAL
At Holland & Knight:
▪ Seth Entin has joined the Miami office as a partner in the firm’s private wealth services group. Entin concentrates his practice on international taxation. He was formerly a principal shareholder with Greenberg Traurig. He has been an adjunct professor of international taxation at the University of Miami School of Law since 2005 and is also the director of international tax law for The Florida Bar Tax Section. Entin has a J.D. from the University of Miami.
▪ Sandra Heller has joined the firm as a partner and will be based in the Fort Lauderdale office. She was with Akerman. She is part of a group of attorneys hired by the firm who investigate and litigate fraud schemes and unfair and deceptive practices on behalf of insurance companies and other financial services companies. Heller has a J.D. from Texas Tech University.
At the Fort Lauderdale office of Shutts & Bowen, two have joined the firm’s insurance practice group as partners:
▪ David O. Batista is a trial lawyer who focuses on complex commercial litigation. He has a J.D. from Michigan State University.
▪ Sara Levy is a litigator whose practice focuses on a range of commercial disputes in federal and state courts, with a primary focus on insurance defense. She has a J.D. from Hofstra in New York.
Jonathan Kent Osborne has re-joined Gunster as a shareholder in the business litigation group, based in Fort Lauderdale. He was previously a federal prosecutor, in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida. Osborne has a J.D. from Georgetown University.
WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTION
At United National Consumer Suppliers, based in Fort Lauderdale:
▪ Jeremiah Gutierrez has been named president. He was director of human resources at the company and also had oversight over information technology for the company.
▪ Adele Harrington has been named chief development officer. She was previously head of business development and consumer products for Zumba. She has a J.D. from the University of Colorado.
Mover’s spotlight
Name: Horacio Asbun, M.D.
New position: Chief of hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgery for Miami Cancer Institute and throughout Baptist Health South Florida.
From: Professor of surgery at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, and chairman of general surgery and director of the hepatobiliary and pancreas program at Mayo Clinic Florida.
Also: He has published more than 150 scientific articles, 110 peer reviewed surgical videos and 35 book chapters in his specialty. He also serves as editor-in-chief of the “American College of Surgeons Multimedia Atlas,” has edited six surgical books and is a reviewer for numerous scientific journals.
Education: Medical degree from the University of Chile in Santiago, Chile. Postdoctoral training includes a general surgery fellowship at Hospital de La Santa Cruz y San Pablo, Autonomous University, in Barcelona, Spain, and a surgical oncology fellowship at the University of California at San Diego. He has also completed a general surgery residency at Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield, California; and a fellowship in gastrointestinal, hepatobiliary and pancreas surgery at Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Massachusetts.
