CEOs look back at the most memorable holiday gifts they’ve received

CEOs were asked: Tell us about ​the best holiday gift you ever received. Why was it memorable? Getty Images/iStockphoto

The best holiday gift I have ever received has to be my ping-pong table!

When I am at home (as I travel quite a lot for expeditions, meetings and signing events — pre-COVID), I would play pretty much every day. My family is quite competitive, so we sometimes play a few games, multiple times a day! We also entertain quite frequently and find that it’s a great game that everyone enjoys, specifically “around the world,” which gets everyone involved at the same time, going round and round the table — it’s a lot of fun. I would have to say I am still the family champion, but my children occasionally do take games off me.

Playing on my ping-pong table has to be one of my favorite things to do off the water — I love it!

Guy Harvey, founder, Guy Harvey Enterprises

==

Business newsletter Keep up with local business news and small business advice. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The best holiday gift I ever received was in 2015, a shadow box of items that my wife collected over several years from Miami Central Senior High.

The state in 2005 was threatening to close Miami Central due to its students under performance on the Florida Comprehensive Assessment Test. As graduates of the school, several of us came together to establish an alumni association and an urban school education advocacy organization called Inner City Alumni For Responsible Education (ICARE). We all knew if you closed a school, you would kill a community.

My family understood how important it was to me to be named chairman of the mandatory State District Community Assessment Team. It was a requirement to work with the state Department of Education and the local School Board in the effort to keep my beloved high school open.

Our commitment to the Miami Central Rockets community paid off tremendously with continuous improvement in student performance and achievement. One of my mentees over that period became a Gates Scholar. We also received a visit from President Barack Obama along with winning the school’s first of four straight unprecedented state football championships.

Many of those victories were collected and captured in this gift, and I will cherish them for the rest of my life.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Darryl Holsendolph, president, CEO of Holsen Inc. Merchandising

==

My parents were avid snow skiers and introduced me to skiing at the age of 3. I specifically recall an early holiday morning in 1968 when my first “real” new pair of skis and poles was under the tree! Keep in mind, at that time, “bear claw” bindings with runaway straps and bamboo poles with leather baskets was state-of-the-art.

To this day, I am so very appreciative of my parents introducing me to, and supporting me, in my love for skiing. In turn, it is a tribute to them, and immensely rewarding for me, to be able to continue that legacy with my children. It truly is a lifetime sport that has provided so many very special family memories over the years.

Allan Prindle, president, CEO, Power Financial Credit Union

==

Choosing one memorable holiday gift is tough, but I can list three gifts I treasure most:

My daughter Elle was due after Christmas. She was my first, but somehow I knew she would be early, and she was. Her birth just before the holiday was the most stressful, yet loveliest Christmas gift ever.

Masterclass Series Annual Membership. I am a perpetual greedy learner, so this is what I wanted last year and my husband bought it for me. I spent my holiday season listening to back-to-back classes in the car or watching while cooking.

My Apple Watch. At first, I was turned off at the price tag and the thought of possibly being even more tethered to my messages, dings and whistles. But after my husband got it for me, I fell in love. Funny story, actually — my friend and I got locked out of her house the week I got the watch. Thanks to it being on my wrist, we were able to call her husband to rescue us. It definitely came in handy!

Kerry-Ann Royes, CEO, YWCA South Florida

==

It’s hard for me to identify one particular object that represents the “best gift” I have ever received.I

I’m in the business of “things” — works of art meant to satisfy and enhance one’s life. Ironically, what I have learned since my husband’s death is that “things” don’t matter, people do. Memories and time spent with family and dear friends. The opportunity to laugh and hug and cry.

Those are the gifts that stay with me that I cherish. A lifetime of love that I hold close to my heart every day.

Mindy Solomon, owner, director, Mindy Solomon Gallery

=====

THE MIAMI HERALD CEO ROUNDTABLE IS A WEEKLY FEATURE THAT APPEARS IN BUSINESS MONDAY OF THE MIAMI HERALD. RECENT QUESTIONS TO THE ROUNDTABLE HAVE INCLUDED:

CEOs ponder the good and bad of another possible lockdown in South Florida

CEOs predict remote technology won’t disappear post-COVID-19

CEOs provide flexible schedules, and sometimes more, for staff

Time for a vacation? Many CEOs have managed to take some time off amid pandemic

Some CEOS worry about price increases at the grocery store

 In work-from-home era, some CEOs miss seeing their staff in person

Some South Florida CEOs say they’re still hiring

After schools’ cyberattack, CEOs review their firms’ cyber protection

Returning to the office? CEOs eyeing the trends

Zoom, cute kids and pets make an impact on remote working

CEOs see some good news and bad for the rest of 2020

CEOs: How to reopen South Florida’s businesses

Meet the latest panel of the Business Monday CEO Roundtable

CEOs predict big changes when pandemic subsides

For some CEOs, COVID-19 crisis is an unknown challenge

CEOs trying to protect the bottom line without layoffs

Most CEOs don’t anticipate changes to tax preparation this year

All eyes on politics: CEOs watching national and local races

As coronavirus menace unfolds, CEOs watch and wait

CEOs discuss their approach to holiday spending

What’s inside? CEOs discuss surge in lab-grown meat

Should Facebook be regulated? CEOs weigh in

As tech hiring slows, CEOs discuss ways to boost opportunities

CEOs worry about climate change — and responding to the threat

College degrees are invaluable, but technical skills also have merit

CEOs spill the beans on how they get their news

CEOs’ one simple rule for social media: Don’t be an embarrassment

CEOs: Best holiday gifts bring cherished memories

 CEOs: Holidays celebrate team achievements, cement culture

What is the future for commuter rail in South Florida?

CEOs discuss South Florida’s cost-of-living issues

CEOs in new class share their greatest professional achievements

Ride an e-scooter? Most CEOs haven’t — yet

CEOs offer diverse ways of luring and keeping good workers

CEOs: Local schools equip some students with skills they’ll need for workforce

CEOs say schools have focused on increased safety and security

What should organizations do with scandal-tainted donations?

CEOs moving forward, not scaling back

Sharing office space? It’s a good idea for some

Jobs available, but finding qualified candidates is a hurdle for some

Recession? CEOs say that so far, it’s a no-show in South Florida

Traveler’s checkup: CEOs discuss pros and cons of liberal vacation policies

Too cold? Too hot? Let’s talk workplace temperatures

CEOS: Working remotely is often a great alternative

If the economy falters, local companies are prepared

CEOs consider whether Miami is the ideal spot for a soccer team and stadium

CEOs are planning for climate change and sea-level rise

Efforts to boost low wages may ease affordability crisis

Local and state governments must do more to address affordable housing

Find your passion and own your career path, CEOS tell job seekers

 Here’s how CEOs would advise a high school senior class on its last day

South Florida CEOs offer suggestion to address America’s student loan debt

Supervisors often were the greatest influence on CEOs’ careers

CEOs address Miami’s racial wealth gap

CEOs discuss transforming healthcare in America

Is the job market as good as it gets?

CEOs split on encouraging marijuana sales in Florida

Unlocking state funds for affordable housing is the right move, CEOS said

CEOs try to lasso healthcare costs, but more needs to be done

CEOs agree that tax breaks are needed to lure businesses to Florida

Technology led to significant changes in 2018 for most CEOs

What are CEOs doing to attract and retain workers?

Most CEOs say salaries will increase in 2019

Most CEOs are in ‘growth mode’ with plans to hire more

CEOs’ 2019 economic forecast offers differing views

How CEOs are trying to attract ‘Generation Z’

Most CEOs say PortMiami should expand more, without hurting the fragile eco-system

Should financial institutions reach more ‘unbanked’ people?

Tech scene throughout South Florida is building momentum

CEOs discuss their top workforce challenges for 2019

The best gift? Even for the most successful people, life is about more than business

Recession ahead? CEOs divided on whether they see signs of one

CEOs: Amazon’s strong look at Miami for HQ2 made the region look hard at itself

▪ Biggest influence on CEOs’ careers? Most say it was a parent

▪ Jobs available? CEOs look at their companies

▪ CEOs keep an eye on Miami’s cost of living

▪ The key to retaining employees? Start with good pay and benefits

▪ Live-work-play? More employees opt to live closer to workplaces

▪ Some CEOs say they’ve raised wages this year

▪ Here are some issues CEOs hope lawmakers keep top-of-mind this election year

▪ CEOs offer varying opinions on higher education

▪ Local firms are doing their part to be more eco-friendly

▪ CEOs are all smiles thanks to local economic boom

▪ Is work-life balance a myth? CEOs share their thoughts

▪ CEOs help employees struggling with long commutes

▪ Despite airline woes, CEOs are not changing traveling habits

▪ CEOs have diverse opinions on Trump’s tariffs and other actions

▪ CEOs feel pressure to keep wages competitive

▪ South Florida CEOs say that Miami can sustain David Beckham’s soccer team

▪ CEOs hope common-sense control on assault rifles happens soon

▪ Will Amazon open HQ2 in Miami? Maybe, maybe not, but city’s profile rises, CEOs say

▪ We have much to learn about public transit from other cities, CEOs say

▪ CEOs: Cuban coffee, flexibility and beach picnics help employees balance job demands

▪ CEOs discuss how to deal with extreme views in the workplace

▪ Extra guards, added security measures protect staff and clients

▪ As automation advances, CEOs say humans are still needed

▪ Holiday parties celebrate employees and the year’s successes

▪ These CEOs have zero tolerance for sexual harassment

▪ Will automation change your job? Yes — and no, CEOs say

▪ How CEOs address hostility in the workplace

▪ Good storm planning can stave off disruptions, CEOs find

▪ Storms highlighted serious local issues, CEOs say

▪ Planning, preparation are keys to disaster recovery, CEOs say

▪ CEOs say students who improve certain skills are better prepared for future jobs

▪ Uncertainty about the Affordable Care Act on the minds of CEOs

▪ In a year of challenges, CEOs took risks, learned and grew

▪ CEOs believe community should be involved in making public schools better

▪ Best bosses we ever had inspired, challenged and cared, say South Florida CEOs

▪ South Florida CEOs try to evaluate the nation’s top CEO: President Trump

▪ CEOs’ advice to college students: Network! Internships! Research!

▪ Affordable housing a cause of concern for CEOs

▪ Communication, cool heads key to avoiding public relations nightmares

▪ Meet the new Miami Herald CEO Roundtable

▪ Ahh, the first job. CEOs learned valuable lessons on the bottom rung

▪ It’s getting harder for employees and CEOs to disconnect while on vacation

▪ Florida’s legislators must act on economy and education, CEOs say

▪ Most CEOs provide paid internships, and everyone benefits

▪ Local firms rich in generational immigrants, CEO say, but deportation efforts worry some

▪ Long hours at the office? CEOs say how they avoid burnout

▪ CEOs prefer balance when dealing with a defiant employee

▪ The most important issue facing South Florida this year? CEOs say it’s traffic

▪ Have you been to Cuba? CEOs discuss business and travel opportunities on the island

▪ CEOs discuss their resolutions for the New Year

▪ CEOs: Trump, ugly politics among the biggest surprises of 2016

▪ CEOs’ top request for Trump’s first 100 days: ‘Unity’

▪ CEOs won’t tolerate ugly comments in the workplace

▪ CEOs assess South Florida’s economy for 2017

▪ Did Obamacare hurt your business? South Florida CEOs respond