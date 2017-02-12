The most important issue facing South Florida this year

2:25 A look at Brickell City Centre Pause

0:46 Publix 'shopper' steals lots of Red Bull

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

8:39 Boy Scouts executive: 'We have not lost our way'

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

2:10 Palm Beach residents react to President-elect Trump

1:21 Dolphins Cancer Challenge VII

2:08 Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys