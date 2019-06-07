Business Columns & Blogs Here’s how CEOs would advise a high school senior class on its last day

CEOs were asked: It’s now graduation season. What advice would you give to a high school senior class on its last day? AP file

===

Remember that a commencement exercise is just the beginning. In order to compete in today’s job market, you have to commit to a lifetime of continuous learning. Develop your professional or vocational skills and stay up to date on the latest technology as you pursue your career.

Tony Argiz, chairman, CEO, Morrison, Brown, Argiz & Farra, LLC (MBAF)

===

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

If you are headed to college and that is truly what you want to do, then go for it. Otherwise, take a gap year and explore who you are and what you want to do. Learning is not confined to a school environment.

Jennifer Cramer, CEO, co-founder, The Spice Lab

===

Enjoy your Summer, it might be the last time you have total independence at all levels. Hopefully you did your "homework" and you have a job lined up for Fall so take that time to Rest, Explore and savor your accomplishment. "

Maurice R. Ferré, CEO, chairman, INSIGHTEC

===

As you begin this next chapter of your life, seek to find your true passion. Be open to new paths and ideas. You might change your mind along the way, and that’s okay. This world is unpredictable and being able to recognize the change in course will lead you closer to reaching your potential. Connect personally with those around you: Friends, peers, professors and employers. These interactions and connections will help you grow intellectually and emotionally. Empathy and the care for others will push you outside of your comfort zone to do things you never thought you could. Lastly, be true to yourself and be a person of values. Your integrity is the foundation for your future; don’t compromise it. Most things can be learned and mastered, but the essence of who you are will always define you.

Adriana Jaegerman, senior principal, managing leader, Stantec

===

I would begin by telling them that you can divide any graduating high school glass into two groups: The 1 percent who absolutely know (or think they know) exactly what they want their career path to be, and the other 99 percent who aren’t sure. If you are lucky to in that one percent called to a profession, you are ahead of the rest and you should pursue your dream relentlessly. However, your passion should first be reconciled with your actual skills and abilities, your financial priorities and the economic reality of your chosen profession. It is critical for you to spend time interning in your planned career, understanding the pros and cons, and assessing whether the financial benefits of the career will meet your personal priorities. To the other 99 percent: Go to college and keep learning. Cultivating your curiosity and pursuing a lifelong habit of learning will invariably chart your course for success, wherever it is destined to lie, whether or not it comes via a “Eureka!” moment or whether, like most of us, your career is defined through countless trials, changes, and personal reinventions. (I’ve been practicing law for more than 30 years and I still have no idea what I want to do if/when I “grow up”).

José E. Latour, founding partner, LatourLaw

===

The advice that I would give is to attend a community college to save money for the college or university of their choice in the final two years. I would also recommend making it a habit to read or listen to books on tape. Learning is a lifelong endeavor and reading will ensure continued professional growth. A few books I would recommend are “Outliers the Story of Success,” by Malcolm Gladwell and “The Art of Power” by Thich Nhat Hanh. Both of these books have helped me be more successful in my personal and professional life. Lastly, I would stress the importance of good credit and identifying a great mentor.

Beatrice Louissaint, president, CEO, Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council

===

My advice to high school seniors would be to seize the moment, never take for granted the opportunities that you have been given, always thank the people in your life who have been helpful and who have guided you through this journey, and to know that the best days of your life are ahead of you! Also, don’t forget that this is the phase in your life when you learn all about independence — try to find balance; make sure to work very hard, but also don’t forget to have fun! Lastly, and on a serious note, do not underestimate the impact social media can have on your future endeavors — everything you post is accessible forever, even to future employers.

Melissa Medina, president, eMerge

===

None of us achieves anything without the help of others. So, personally thank your special teachers, your family members and your friends who gave you their support along your high school journey. Strive to achieve your dreams in work and life so you can, in turn, become a source of inspiration and support to those coming up behind you.

John Quelch, vice provost, University of Miami Dean, Miami Business School and Leonard M. Miller University Professor

===

Have the courage to follow your inner voice — it will direct you to your dreams. Live your dreams and do not waste time chasing other’s dreams for you. Seek, commit, complete. As Steve Jobs was fond of saying, “The ones who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones that do.” Go out and change your world!

Kelly Ramsden, managing partner, Office Edge and Legal Edge

===

Congratulations! Take time to celebrate this important accomplishment. Be ready for change, but also have a set of goals you want to accomplish. Don’t be discouraged if the next step (first job, internship, class) is not exactly what you had in mind. You never know where it will lead, and the unexpected can turn out to be great. Join different groups, forge connections with people you’re unfamiliar with. These people will bring new experiences into your world (and may even help you get a job one day.) Learning about others will help you learn more about yourself. Also, remember to keep the ones that have been closest to your heart in your world. These friends and family have stood by you and will most likely continue to do so.

Chana Sheldon, executive director, MOCA

===

THE MIAMI HERALD CEO ROUNDTABLE IS A WEEKLY FEATURE THAT APPEARS IN BUSINESS MONDAY OF THE MIAMI HERALD. Meet the current members of the roundtable.

==

RECENT QUESTIONS TO THE ROUNDTABLE HAVE INCLUDED:

▪ South Florida CEOs offer suggestion to address America’s student loan debt

▪ Supervisors often were the greatest influence on CEOs’ careers

▪ CEOs address Miami’s racial wealth gap

▪ CEOs discuss transforming healthcare in America

▪ Is the job market as good as it gets?

▪ CEOs split on encouraging marijuana sales in Florida

▪ Unlocking state funds for affordable housing is the right move, CEOS said

▪ CEOs try to lasso healthcare costs, but more needs to be done

▪ CEOs agree that tax breaks are needed to lure businesses to Florida

▪ Technology led to significant changes in 2018 for most CEOs

▪ What are CEOs doing to attract and retain workers?

▪ Most CEOs say salaries will increase in 2019

▪ Most CEOs are in ‘growth mode’ with plans to hire more

▪ CEOs’ 2019 economic forecast offers differing views

▪ How CEOs are trying to attract ‘Generation Z’

▪ Most CEOs say PortMiami should expand more, without hurting the fragile eco-system

▪ Should financial institutions reach more ‘unbanked’ people?

▪ Tech scene throughout South Florida is building momentum

▪ CEOs discuss their top workforce challenges for 2019

▪ The best gift? Even for the most successful people, life is about more than business

▪ Recession ahead? CEOs divided on whether they see signs of one

▪ CEOs: Amazon’s strong look at Miami for HQ2 made the region look hard at itself

▪ Biggest influence on CEOs’ careers? Most say it was a parent

▪ Jobs available? CEOs look at their companies

▪ CEOs keep an eye on Miami’s cost of living

▪ The key to retaining employees? Start with good pay and benefits

▪ Live-work-play? More employees opt to live closer to workplaces

▪ Some CEOs say they’ve raised wages this year

▪ Here are some issues CEOs hope lawmakers keep top-of-mind this election year

▪ CEOs offer varying opinions on higher education

▪ Local firms are doing their part to be more eco-friendly

▪ CEOs are all smiles thanks to local economic boom

▪ Is work-life balance a myth? CEOs share their thoughts

▪ CEOs help employees stsruggling with long commutes

▪ Despite airline woes, CEOs are not changing traveling habits

▪ CEOs have diverse opinions on Trump’s tariffs and other actions

▪ CEOs feel pressure to keep wages competitive

▪ South Florida CEOs say that Miami can sustain David Beckham’s soccer team

▪ CEOs hope common-sense control on assault rifles happens soon

▪ Will Amazon open HQ2 in Miami? Maybe, maybe not, but city’s profile rises, CEOs say

▪ We have much to learn about public transit from other cities, CEOs say

▪ CEOs: Cuban coffee, flexibility and beach picnics help employees balance job demands

▪ CEOs discuss how to deal with extreme views in the workplace

▪ Extra guards, added security measures protect staff and clients

▪ As automation advances, CEOs say humans are still needed

▪ Holiday parties celebrate employees and the year’s successes

▪ These CEOs have zero tolerance for sexual harassment

▪ Will automation change your job? Yes — and no, CEOs say

▪ How CEOs address hostility in the workplace

▪ Good storm planning can stave off disruptions, CEOs find

▪ Storms highlighted serious local issues, CEOs say

▪ Planning, preparation are keys to disaster recovery, CEOs say

▪ CEOs say students who improve certain skills are better prepared for future jobs

▪ Uncertainty about the Affordable Care Act on the minds of CEOs

▪ In a year of challenges, CEOs took risks, learned and grew

▪ CEOs believe community should be involved in making public schools better

▪ Best bosses we ever had inspired, challenged and cared, say South Florida CEOs

▪ South Florida CEOs try to evaluate the nation’s top CEO: President Trump

▪ CEOs’ advice to college students: Network! Internships! Research!

▪ Affordable housing a cause of concern for CEOs

▪ Communication, cool heads key to avoiding public relations nightmares

▪ Meet the new Miami Herald CEO Roundtable

▪ Ahh, the first job. CEOs learned valuable lessons on the bottom rung

▪ It’s getting harder for employees and CEOs to disconnect while on vacation

▪ Florida’s legislators must act on economy and education, CEOs say

▪ Most CEOs provide paid internships, and everyone benefits

▪ Local firms rich in generational immigrants, CEO say, but deportation efforts worry some

▪ Long hours at the office? CEOs say how they avoid burnout

▪ CEOs prefer balance when dealing with a defiant employee

▪ The most important issue facing South Florida this year? CEOs say it’s traffic

▪ Have you been to Cuba? CEOs discuss business and travel opportunities on the island

▪ CEOs discuss their resolutions for the New Year

▪ CEOs: Trump, ugly politics among the biggest surprises of 2016

▪ CEOs’ top request for Trump’s first 100 days: ‘Unity’

▪ CEOs won’t tolerate ugly comments in the workplace

▪ CEOs assess South Florida’s economy for 2017

▪ Did Obamacare hurt your business? South Florida CEOs respond