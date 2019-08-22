Business Columns & Blogs Recession? CEOs say that so far, it’s a no-show in South Florida

CEOs were asked: There is increasing talk of a recession hitting in the next 18 months or so. What signs of weaknesses, if any, have you seen in your company’s business recently? Getty Images/iStockphoto

CEOs were asked: There is increasing talk of a recession hitting in the next 18 months or so. What signs of weaknesses, if any, have you seen in your company’s business recently?

===

We are a food company and everyone needs to eat. We started our business in 2009, in the recession, and it does not hurt our business. People eat at home more often and our seasonings and salts are just the thing.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jennifer Cramer, CEO, co-founder, The Spice Lab

===

If I could predict the next recession, I assure you I would have a very different career. As a company that provides a broad range of services across the globe, we’re better insulated against the impacts of an economic downturn than most. As such, we’re able to hire people for their talent, not simply to support a specific project, and their ability to support the architecture, design, and/or engineering on a variety of building types.

Adriana Jaegerman, senior principal, managing leader, Stantec

===

We have not seen any direct impact on our business because a U.S. recession usually implies things are even worse overseas, and our clients are foreign investors. However, the continuing construction of residential condominiums in a saturated market is eerily reminiscent of what happened just a few years ago and I am concerned.

José E. Latour, founding partner, LatourLaw

===

I am not seeing signs of a recession. There’s been 15 quarters of consecutive growth and the U.S. economy defies conventional wisdom. Despite the tariffs, a failed immigration policy, Europe’s economy slowing down and other geo-political factors, the U.S. economy continues to grow. Most of our minority businesses and corporate members are experiencing growth and their biggest challenge is finding talent.

Beatrice Louissaint, president, CEO, Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council

===

Fortunately, we have had our best year to date and therefore, have not seen signs of weakness as of yet. However, we are aware that if a recession does hit, it can certainly impact our business. We are prepared.

Melissa Medina, president, eMerge

===

We see no weakness. We’ll welcome 25 percent more graduate students on our MBA and MS programs this August than last. Demand for our executive education and leadership development programs from companies like Bacardi has never been stronger.

John Quelch, vice provost, University of Miami Dean, Miami Business School and Leonard M. Miller University Professor

===

We hear many of our small business clients voicing some concern about a potential recession. However, they also realize that their actions can contribute to a self-fulfilling scenario. We have noticed clients are more price-sensitive and are taking a more conservative approach to long-term commitments, such as looking for flexible terms or the ability to expand and contract without penalties.

Kelly Ramsden, managing partner, Office Edge and Legal Edge

===

The Museum has not experienced any signs of a weakening economy. We consider ourselves to be an accessible museum for patrons of all means. Admission is affordable and we offer many free public programs. There are three areas where any museum may feel the impact of the recession: Visitation, fundraising and sales generated through venue rentals and gift shops. The good news is that arts institutions are accustomed to facing economic challenges. We believe in a pro-active approach, budgeting accordingly, and working to strengthen community relations and strategic partnerships so that if there is indeed an economic downturn, the institution can count on a steady stream of support. Additionally, there is anecdotal evidence that points to an increase in cultural participation during recessions. The arts are often seen as an escape from the stress and problems of day-to-day life.

Chana Sheldon, executive director, MOCA

===

THE MIAMI HERALD CEO ROUNDTABLE IS A WEEKLY FEATURE THAT APPEARS IN BUSINESS MONDAY OF THE MIAMI HERALD. Meet the current members of the roundtable.

==

RECENT QUESTIONS TO THE ROUNDTABLE HAVE INCLUDED:

▪ Traveler’s checkup: CEOs discuss pros and cons of liberal vacation policies

▪ Too cold? Too hot? Let’s talk workplace temperatures

▪ CEOS: Working remotely is often a great alternative

▪ If the economy falters, local companies are prepared

▪ CEOs consider whether Miami is the ideal spot for a soccer team and stadium

▪ CEOs are planning for climate change and sea-level rise

▪ Efforts to boost low wages may ease affordability crisis

▪ Local and state governments must do more to address affordable housing

▪ Find your passion and own your career path, CEOS tell job seekers

▪ Here’s how CEOs would advise a high school senior class on its last day

▪ South Florida CEOs offer suggestion to address America’s student loan debt

▪ Supervisors often were the greatest influence on CEOs’ careers

▪ CEOs address Miami’s racial wealth gap

▪ CEOs discuss transforming healthcare in America

▪ Is the job market as good as it gets?

▪ CEOs split on encouraging marijuana sales in Florida

▪ Unlocking state funds for affordable housing is the right move, CEOS said

▪ CEOs try to lasso healthcare costs, but more needs to be done

▪ CEOs agree that tax breaks are needed to lure businesses to Florida

▪ Technology led to significant changes in 2018 for most CEOs

▪ What are CEOs doing to attract and retain workers?

▪ Most CEOs say salaries will increase in 2019

▪ Most CEOs are in ‘growth mode’ with plans to hire more

▪ CEOs’ 2019 economic forecast offers differing views

▪ How CEOs are trying to attract ‘Generation Z’

▪ Most CEOs say PortMiami should expand more, without hurting the fragile eco-system

▪ Should financial institutions reach more ‘unbanked’ people?

▪ Tech scene throughout South Florida is building momentum

▪ CEOs discuss their top workforce challenges for 2019

▪ The best gift? Even for the most successful people, life is about more than business

▪ Recession ahead? CEOs divided on whether they see signs of one

▪ CEOs: Amazon’s strong look at Miami for HQ2 made the region look hard at itself

▪ Biggest influence on CEOs’ careers? Most say it was a parent

▪ Jobs available? CEOs look at their companies

▪ CEOs keep an eye on Miami’s cost of living

▪ The key to retaining employees? Start with good pay and benefits

▪ Live-work-play? More employees opt to live closer to workplaces

▪ Some CEOs say they’ve raised wages this year

▪ Here are some issues CEOs hope lawmakers keep top-of-mind this election year

▪ CEOs offer varying opinions on higher education

▪ Local firms are doing their part to be more eco-friendly

▪ CEOs are all smiles thanks to local economic boom

▪ Is work-life balance a myth? CEOs share their thoughts

▪ CEOs help employees stsruggling with long commutes

▪ Despite airline woes, CEOs are not changing traveling habits

▪ CEOs have diverse opinions on Trump’s tariffs and other actions

▪ CEOs feel pressure to keep wages competitive

▪ South Florida CEOs say that Miami can sustain David Beckham’s soccer team

▪ CEOs hope common-sense control on assault rifles happens soon

▪ Will Amazon open HQ2 in Miami? Maybe, maybe not, but city’s profile rises, CEOs say

▪ We have much to learn about public transit from other cities, CEOs say

▪ CEOs: Cuban coffee, flexibility and beach picnics help employees balance job demands

▪ CEOs discuss how to deal with extreme views in the workplace

▪ Extra guards, added security measures protect staff and clients

▪ As automation advances, CEOs say humans are still needed

▪ Holiday parties celebrate employees and the year’s successes

▪ These CEOs have zero tolerance for sexual harassment

▪ Will automation change your job? Yes — and no, CEOs say

▪ How CEOs address hostility in the workplace

▪ Good storm planning can stave off disruptions, CEOs find

▪ Storms highlighted serious local issues, CEOs say

▪ Planning, preparation are keys to disaster recovery, CEOs say

▪ CEOs say students who improve certain skills are better prepared for future jobs

▪ Uncertainty about the Affordable Care Act on the minds of CEOs

▪ In a year of challenges, CEOs took risks, learned and grew

▪ CEOs believe community should be involved in making public schools better

▪ Best bosses we ever had inspired, challenged and cared, say South Florida CEOs

▪ South Florida CEOs try to evaluate the nation’s top CEO: President Trump

▪ CEOs’ advice to college students: Network! Internships! Research!

▪ Affordable housing a cause of concern for CEOs

▪ Communication, cool heads key to avoiding public relations nightmares

▪ Meet the new Miami Herald CEO Roundtable

▪ Ahh, the first job. CEOs learned valuable lessons on the bottom rung

▪ It’s getting harder for employees and CEOs to disconnect while on vacation

▪ Florida’s legislators must act on economy and education, CEOs say

▪ Most CEOs provide paid internships, and everyone benefits

▪ Local firms rich in generational immigrants, CEO say, but deportation efforts worry some

▪ Long hours at the office? CEOs say how they avoid burnout

▪ CEOs prefer balance when dealing with a defiant employee

▪ The most important issue facing South Florida this year? CEOs say it’s traffic

▪ Have you been to Cuba? CEOs discuss business and travel opportunities on the island

▪ CEOs discuss their resolutions for the New Year

▪ CEOs: Trump, ugly politics among the biggest surprises of 2016

▪ CEOs’ top request for Trump’s first 100 days: ‘Unity’

▪ CEOs won’t tolerate ugly comments in the workplace

▪ CEOs assess South Florida’s economy for 2017

▪ Did Obamacare hurt your business? South Florida CEOs respond