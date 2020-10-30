Time for a vacation? Many CEOs have managed to take some time off amid pandemic

People take photographs of a Key West sunset on Oct. 15, 2020, at Mallory Square in Key West during the daily Sunset Celebration. CEOs were asked: Have you been able to take a vacation of any kind this year, even if only for a weekend getaway? What was it like? FLKeysNews.com

Yes, I have been able to take vacations by car (Captiva) and air (Mexico). In both circumstances, I was happy with the measures taken by the airlines and the local authorities to prevent a spread of COVID-19.

Luis Flores, managing partner, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr’s Miami office

==

The demands of the bank have really prevented me form being comfortable with a real getaway. Of course the various phases of PPP has taken its toll on our resources. Working through the various stressors of COVID and its implications on our team members and clients requires monitoring and attention. In addition, my husband and I are still a bit leery about staying in hotels. We are very fortunate to have a little place in Key Largo for weekend getaways. That has been a blessing throughout COVID for getting out to enjoy fresh air and Vitamin Sea!

Veronica Flores, executive vice president, First National Bank of South Miami

==

My husband and I have taken two road trips to see family and friends in various parts of the country. The first was a flat-out, laptop-left-at-home vacation for two weeks in the upper mid-west. The second road trip was plugged-in time away with regular work hours visiting family. Both were great. In these times of political disconnection, the drives through red and blue states reinforced the geographical connection that we share.

David Jobin, president, CEO of Our Fund Foundation

==

I was fortunate to get nearly a month away at my summer New Hampshire lake house, just as I have for several years. I chose to drive rather than fly and was diligent in adhering to all the safety guidelines along the way. It was eye-opening as to how each state was handling the pandemic as I stopped for fuel/rest breaks. In addition, this year was different with the sudden influx of remote work technology options that permitted infinitely more seamless interaction, and, almost overnight, a universal acceptance of remote work meetings. I am grateful to have been able to stay closely connected during a critical time for the organization and also benefit from being with family and obtaining important rest and relaxation.

Allan Prindle, president, CEO, Power Financial Credit Union

==

Yes, I was lucky to take a long weekend in a vacation rental in Naples. It was wonderful. However, our family experienced direct racial profiling as guests in an upper class neighborhood. The police were called and stopped me while on a bike ride with my daughter in front of our beautiful rental home. It was a heartbreaking reminder of our reality.

Kerry-Ann Royes, CEO, YWCA South Florida

==

Not yet.

Mindy Solomon, owner, director, Mindy Solomon Gallery

==

It’s certainly been difficult to find the time to take a vacation due to the rapidly changing environment we are operating in. However, I do have a scheduled vacation the first week of October. I don’t really anticipate it to be any different except for limited travel options. We’ve been encouraging our staff to take vacation to reset and recharge, and many of our staff have managed to take time off and travel within the U.S. to visit family. It’s disappointing to think that international travel will not return to normal for some time, which is such a key driver for our local economy.

Frank Steslow, president, CEO, Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

=====

