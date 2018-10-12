Jobs available? CEOs look at their companies

This week’s question: Data suggest we are close to full employment. Please tell us how many open positions you have and why they haven’t been filled. For instance, it is because you can’t find qualified candidates, or because there’s so much competition in your field?
==
We have had several positions filled recently, and I must say that it has been more challenging than usual. However, we tend to be unconventional and we see the most opportunities in difficult times. There are still talented workers looking for work and for a quality employer that allows them to make a career out of a job.
Armando Caceres,
CEO, founder, All Florida Paper
==
We currently have six unfilled positions in our warehouse and trucking company. The changes in government regulations in the trucking industry has resulted in a driver shortage. Our challenge in finding warehouse laborers can be attributed the fewer amount of candidates seeking this type of employment.
Ralph De La Rosa,
president, CEO, Imperial Freight
==
We have hired two additional entry-level engineers and one mid-career professional in the past month. We occupy a niche sector of civil engineering, so finding senior professionals can be extremely challenging. We mostly train all of our employees from the ground-up in our specialty field. If you are experienced in what we do, then we would love to hear from you.
Jalal Farooq,
principal, Al-Farooq Corporation
==
At the moment, Gurkha has no open positions. We don’t have much turnover, but the moment we do have an open position, we have had no problem filling it.
Kaizad Hansotia,
founder, CEO, Gurkha Cigars
==
We have a few open positions in both sales and operations. Our HR department has done a superb job of recruiting and have been able to attract highly qualified bankers in a very tight market. With a new branch opening in Fort Lauderdale, we will be looking for more talent soon.
Javier Holtz,
chairman, CEO, Marquis Bank
==
We have one full-time open position for a VP of sales and marketing for which we have just begun the hiring process. We have numerous qualified applicants, none of whom are located in South Florida. I have close personal friends who have left Miami for high-level tech jobs in other markets after trying unsuccessfully to stay in South Florida.
Noreen Sablotsky,
founder, CEO, Imalac
==
To date, we haven’t had issues filling roles despite our growth. Though there’s strong demand for top talent and expectations are high, we routinely recruit positions within the requisite timelines.
Steve Upshaw,
CEO, Cross Country Home Services
==
Meet the current members of our CEO Roundtable
THE MIAMI HERALD CEO ROUNDTABLE IS A WEEKLY FEATURE THAT APPEARS IN BUSINESS MONDAY OF THE MIAMI HERALD. RECENT QUESTIONS HAVE INCLUDED
▪ CEOs keep an eye on Miami’s cost of living
▪ The key to retaining employees? Start with good pay and benefits
▪ Live-work-play? More employees opt to live closer to workplaces
▪ Some CEOs say they’ve raised wages this year
▪ Here are some issues CEOs hope lawmakers keep top-of-mind this election year
▪ CEOs offer varying opinions on higher education
▪ Local firms are doing their part to be more eco-friendly
▪ CEOs are all smiles thanks to local economic boom
▪ Is work-life balance a myth? CEOs share their thoughts
▪ CEOs help employees stsruggling with long commutes
▪ Despite airline woes, CEOs are not changing traveling habits
▪ CEOs have diverse opinions on Trump’s tariffs and other actions
▪ CEOs feel pressure to keep wages competitive
▪ South Florida CEOs say that Miami can sustain David Beckham’s soccer team
▪ CEOs hope common-sense control on assault rifles happens soon
▪ Will Amazon open HQ2 in Miami? Maybe, maybe not, but city’s profile rises, CEOs say
▪ We have much to learn about public transit from other cities, CEOs say
▪ CEOs: Cuban coffee, flexibility and beach picnics help employees balance job demands
▪ CEOs discuss how to deal with extreme views in the workplace
▪ Extra guards, added security measures protect staff and clients
▪ As automation advances, CEOs say humans are still needed
▪ Holiday parties celebrate employees and the year’s successes
▪ These CEOs have zero tolerance for sexual harassment
▪ Will automation change your job? Yes — and no, CEOs say
▪ How CEOs address hostility in the workplace
▪ Good storm planning can stave off disruptions, CEOs find
▪ Storms highlighted serious local issues, CEOs say
▪ Planning, preparation are keys to disaster recovery, CEOs say
▪ CEOs say students who improve certain skills are better prepared for future jobs
▪ Uncertainty about the Affordable Care Act on the minds of CEOs
▪ In a year of challenges, CEOs took risks, learned and grew
▪ CEOs believe community should be involved in making public schools better
▪ Best bosses we ever had inspired, challenged and cared, say South Florida CEOs
▪ South Florida CEOs try to evaluate the nation’s top CEO: President Trump
▪ CEOs’ advice to college students: Network! Internships! Research!
▪ Affordable housing a cause of concern for CEOs
▪ Communication, cool heads key to avoiding public relations nightmares
▪ Meet the new Miami Herald CEO Roundtable
▪ Ahh, the first job. CEOs learned valuable lessons on the bottom rung
▪ It’s getting harder for employees and CEOs to disconnect while on vacation
▪ Florida’s legislators must act on economy and education, CEOs say
▪ Most CEOs provide paid internships, and everyone benefits
▪ Local firms rich in generational immigrants, CEO say, but deportation efforts worry some
▪ Long hours at the office? CEOs say how they avoid burnout
▪ CEOs prefer balance when dealing with a defiant employee
▪ The most important issue facing South Florida this year? CEOs say it’s traffic
▪ Have you been to Cuba? CEOs discuss business and travel opportunities on the island
▪ CEOs discuss their resolutions for the New Year
▪ CEOs: Trump, ugly politics among the biggest surprises of 2016
▪ CEOs’ top request for Trump’s first 100 days: ‘Unity’
▪ CEOs won’t tolerate ugly comments in the workplace
▪ CEOs assess South Florida’s economy for 2017
▪ Did Obamacare hurt your business? South Florida CEOs respond
Comments