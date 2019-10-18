Business Columns & Blogs Ride an e-scooter? Most CEOs haven’t — yet

Miami Beach-based Bolt Mobility launched in Miami in April as part of the city's District 2 downtown pilot program. CEOs were asked: Have you ridden an e-scooter yet? Either way, do you feel they are helping commuters in Miami? .

I have not ridden one yet, but I think it’s a fantastic idea. It’s extremely positive to see other methods of transportation being used in downtown that do not rely on fossil fuels.

Tony Argiz, chairman, CEO, Morrison, Brown, Argiz & Farra, LLC (MBAF)

I am not a fan of scooters. They are dangerous to other people walking and to the cars they are weaving around. I also don’t love the piles of scooters lying around downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Jennifer Cramer, CEO, co-founder, The Spice Lab

I haven’t ridden one. I think there are some safety issues regarding vehicle and pedestrian traffic that need to be addressed. That said, they help people get around the city faster and I know they’ve made a difference in commuting times for some, ultimately helping make our city more accessible.

Adriana Jaegerman, senior principal, managing leader, Stantec

Incredibly, I have not tried one yet but hope to soon; the older I get, the more my fascination with two-wheeled transport is tempered by a deeper appreciation for gravity. Seriously: The correlation between dramatic increases in emergency room head traumas and the introduction of e-scooters has been documented in multiple U.S. cities. Mandatory helmet use, strictly enforced, is critical, in my opinion.

José E. Latour, founding partner, LatourLaw

No, I have never ridden an e-scooter. Anything that will get cars off the street and that is safe and will help traffic congestion in Miami, is a plus.

Beatrice Louissaint, president, CEO, Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council

Our growing community, at minimum, deserves the chance to explore alternative mobility solutions like e-scooters and evolving ride-share concepts. As we adopt new technologies, the rest of us need to take steps to adapt, from proper street design to specialized infrastructure like the ride-share station we are designing at Miami Freedom Park.

Jorge Mas, chairman and co-founder, MasTec

I have and I think they are awesome! Additional commuting options in Miami are always a good idea.

Melissa Medina, president, eMerge

I have not seen analysis of who has been using the scooters during Miami’s six-month pilot program. I suspect there is incremental and discretionary recreational use but relatively little substitution of scooters for other forms of transport by commuters. Scooters are unlikely to be used by commuters for longer trips or when the weather looks problematic. Though usage fees promise a new revenue stream for local government, scooters demand new public safety regulations that will cost money to enforce.

John Quelch, vice provost, University of Miami Dean, Miami Business School and Leonard M. Miller University Professor

Even though I haven’t ridden one, I see the value they bring to commuters, especially for last-mile journeys. I do have safety concerns in areas with high vehicle and pedestrian traffic, such as Brickell.

Ariel Quiñones, co-founder, Ironhack

I haven’t yet experienced the “ride” and am waiting for cooler weather to try it out! The e-scooters benefit core city commuters by shortening walk time and offering an alternative to fare-based rides, and they easily link into our current public transportation systems. The primary benefit, however, is that they can eliminate the need for a commuter to drive an automobile into the city, or an urban-dweller to maintain a vehicle in the city, which in turn reduces street congestion and the pressure on garage parking. It’s a great experiment and I hope it works well!

Kelly Ramsden, managing partner, Office Edge and Legal Edge

I have not, yet. This “micromobility” solution, coupled with well-planned public transportation, has the potential to dramatically reduce energy consumption, transportation costs, and carbon emissions. A major obstacle to their adoption, however, is that they aren’t suitable (or necessarily safe) to share either the sidewalk with pedestrians or street lanes with vehicular traffic. Unless and until street space is reallocated and dedicated to e-scooters and bicycles, their impact will be most likely limited.

Chana Sheldon, executive director, MOCA

THE MIAMI HERALD CEO ROUNDTABLE IS A WEEKLY FEATURE THAT APPEARS IN BUSINESS MONDAY OF THE MIAMI HERALD. Meet the current members of the roundtable.

