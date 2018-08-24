Here are some issues CEOs hope lawmakers keep top-of-mind this election year

This week’s question to South Florida CEOs who are on the Miami Herald CEO Roundtable: What issues do you hope lawmakers keep top-of-mind this election year?
===
I hope that lawmakers balance the allocation of the limited resources available and consider both the short- and long-term needs of the country.
John Benz, president, CEO, Community Care Plan
===
There are two items of great concern: The manner in which we look at businesses and business owners, and the healthcare situation. I hope the current business-friendly mindset continues amongst lawmakers. Small- and mid-size businesses are the engine of our economy. When too many regulations and a less friendly business climate prevailed, such as during the past decade, many large corporations moved overseas. This was a huge loss of jobs, but most importantly, entrepreneurship stagnated because the small- and mid-size business owners do not have the possibility of moving overseas. We need to encourage entrepreneurship and the creation of many new jobs, which pay competitive wages. Healthcare needs to be addressed seriously to make sure that all working Americans have it. There should be more incentives for personal healthcare savings accounts. We need to have tort reform and we need to create pools of employees, perhaps according to the industry, to bid on insurance coverage to major providers in larger blocks. We also need to curtail the cost of medications.
Armando Caceres, CEO, founder, All Florida Paper
===
Funding for education is paramount. I hope legislators focus on increasing teacher salaries, investing in effective programs, and implementing safety initiatives in all of our schools.
Kelly-Ann Cartwright, executive partner, Holland & Knight Miami chair of the firm’s Directors Committee
===
That the U.S. plays an important role in, and relies upon, the global economy. Barriers to international trade hurt the domestic consumer and diminishes American companies’ ability to compete in foreign markets. Our economy greatly benefits from legislation that is pro-trade and reduces excessive regulation.
Ralph De La Rosa, president, CEO, Imperial Freight
===
Aside from the more hot-button topics like trade and healthcare, I’m hoping that lawmakers keep cyber-security in mind as well.
Jalal Farooq, principal, Al-Farooq Corporation
===
I hope that lawmakers keep in mind the importance of small businesses on our economy. The FDA is the biggest hindrance to U.S. small businesses. As one of the premium cigar manufacturers, we find the FDA’s ruling of the cigar industry overreaching and punitive. A premium cigar is made of tobacco but should not just be dumped in with all tobacco products with a one-size-fits-all regulation approach. The FDA has set a series of rules into effect that impose harmful regulations on the cigar industry, which is comprised of small businesses and could put upwards of 50 percent of the industry out of business. It is estimated brick and mortar retailers will leave the market in droves costing thousands of jobs in an industry representing 30,000 jobs nationally and is 94 percent small business. The government’s focus should be on supporting the small business owner and growing the economy.
Kaizad Hansotia, founder, CEO, Gurkha Cigars
===
School safety: We must provide a much safer environment for our kids. The economy: We need to find ways to create more skilled jobs so that we can continue to attract families to our area. The environment: Specifically, sea-level rise.
Javier Holtz, chairman, CEO, Marquis Bank
===
While there have been some positive steps taken to address sea-level rise, it is still an issue top-of-mind for South Floridians. If everyone — government officials, engineers, scientists, investors, and developers — work together, we will find solutions to preserve our coastlines and serve as a model for the rest of the country. At times, the best way to address national issues is to resolve them locally and set an example for the rest of the nation to follow. Other issues of critical importance to South Floridians continue to be investment in the public school system to improve school ratings and infrastructure, and public transit improvements.
Camilo Miguel Jr., founder, CEO, Mast Capital
===
The challenge of climate change and the environment; creating a policy of equality for all — including immigrants — that values the contributions of everyone to our society; and affordable health care for all Americans.
Deborah Spiegelman, CEO, Miami Children’s Museum
===
Our lawmakers’ number one job is to focus on the needs of our community and to invest in those areas. That means more listening, and finding consensus as opposed to focusing on partisan differences. Economic development, public safety, housing and education are in consistent need of policy attention.
Steve Upshaw, CEO, Cross Country Home Services
===
