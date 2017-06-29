CEOs believe community should be involved in making public schools better

A group of volunteers and executives from the Early Learning Coalition at the government center on Thursday, June 8. As students celebrated the last day of school and headed out for the summer, The Early Learning Coalition of Miami-Dade/Monroe partnered with Miami-Dade County Public Libraries and Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation to ride aboard the Early Learning Coalition Express from Dadeland South to Government Center giving metro riders, boarding and onboard the train, free children’s books and summer reading tips to remind them of the value of reading and encourage they read with their children throughout the break. Roberto Koltun rkoltun@miamiherald.com