CEOs ponder the good and bad of another possible lockdown in South Florida

CEOs were asked: Would you be in favor of a second lockdown to counter the latest wave of coronavirus cases? Why or why not, or what alternative measures would you propose? Getty Images/iStockphoto

I think the opportunity to effectively execute a second lockdown has closed. Bars, businesses and restaurants have adopted positive measures, including mandatory mask wearing in their facilities, as well as social distancing between customers. That being said, our local governmental bodies should continue to encourage mask wearing throughout our communities.

Luis Flores, managing partner, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr’s Miami office

==

Yes, I would be in favor of another lockdown with the sole purpose of controlling the spread of the virus. As a special event concessions company, we have been impacted severely by COVID-19, but we recognize that South Florida’s entire hospitality, sports and special event industry cannot return to full capacity until we get the virus under control. We need consistency in the message centered around the importance of wearing masks at the national, state and local levels from our government leaders. We would propose that our governor mandate wearing masks statewide along with allowing local counties to manage their own reopening strategies. Allow them to use healthcare industry data and science for their respective reopening when the virus is under control. The governor needs to also allow employers, employees and volunteers to work and operate virtually until the vaccine is available to all taxpayers. COVID-19 is a matter of life and death for many living in underserved communities and those taking caring of loved ones. No one should have to choose between life or death. We must all be committed to make the necessary sacrifices during a second lockdown to allow for the full health of both our loved ones and business community.

Darryl Holsendolph, president, CEO of Holsen Inc. Merchandising

==

Another potential lockdown and even wearing a face mask have unfortunately become so politicized. Ultimately, I would like to have no say in the matter, nor would I want other laypeople to weigh in with their opinions and sway the decision. What I am in favor of is getting back to the basics when our nation profoundly trusted in science, listened, and learned from healthcare professionals and allowed experts to make critical public health decisions.

David Jobin, president, CEO of Our Fund Foundation

==

At Keyes, we fully support the government’s effort to manage COVID-19 and are taking the necessary precautions to keep our employees and customers safe. We believe that business can be done safely by following the CDC guidelines and continually reinforcing these practices with our hardworking agents and support staff. We are not in favor of another shutdown at this time.

Mike Pappas, president, CEO, The Keyes Company/Illustrated Properties

==

The latest wave most certainly introduces a dismal quandary. We experienced the terrible economic effects of a lockdown and now, just as the most impacted businesses have begun to wind up again, the topic of a second lockdown is emerging. While it may squelch the wave, it could be a devastating last straw to many of our South Florida citizen’s livelihoods. Likewise, doing nothing will practically ensure the wave continues, or worse yet, grows, and is the last straw for the healthcare sector. In our business of banking, we cannot eliminate risk, we can only manage it. Similarly, I believe aggressively managing the risk with the virus is our best option. Employers need to foster a work environment that provides total amnesty for employees if exposure is suspected and then take swift and decisive action to quarantine, contact trace, require test, etc. In addition, they must constantly over-communicate to educate, and then closely monitor and enforce the CDC protocols among their workforce. Citizens must remain vigilant, not become complacent, or foolishly lull themselves into vaccine euphoria and think all is clear. It is critical we mitigate this current wave as much as possible. Above all, the priority focus, and one we should hold ourselves individually accountable for, is to protect the most vulnerable to this virus and take lockdown-like actions in those circumstances.

Allan Prindle, president, CEO, Power Financial Credit Union

==

The health and safety of our employees and those who interact with our services is, without question, our utmost priority. We continue to follow the guidelines/ordinances provided by the CDC and our elected officials in the best interest of our community. YWCA South Florida is an essential service organization, so despite the outcome, we will continue to operate virtually and/or at reduced capacity in order to provide the families and women we serve with the critical services they need – from healthcare and food to education, economic empowerment and more.

Kerry-Ann Royes, CEO, YWCA South Florida

==

I do not favor a second lockdown. It is too detrimental to businesses. I require masks and social distancing at all times within the gallery space.

Mindy Solomon, owner, director, Mindy Solomon Gallery

=====

