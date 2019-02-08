Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins formally announce 16 assistants to Brian Flores’ coaching staff

By Jordan McPherson

February 08, 2019 02:43 PM

Meet Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores' coaching staff

The Miami Dolphins hired Brian Flores to be the team’s next head coach on Mon., Feb. 4. Here are the coaches that will make up his staff.

The names have been out there for some time now.

But on Friday, the Miami Dolphins made it official. The Dolphins announced 16 members of new head coach Brian Flores’ coaching staff. They are:

Jim Caldwell (assistant head coach/quarterbacks)

Danny Crossman (special teams coordinator)

Patrick Graham (defensive coordinator)

Chad O’Shea (offensive coordinator)

Josh Boyer (defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks)

Karl Dorrell (wide receivers)

Pat Flaherty (offensive line)

George Godsey (tight ends)

Marion Hobby (defensive line)

Rob Leonard (linebackers)

Tony Oden (safeties)

Jerry Schuplinski (assistant quarterbacks)

Eric Studesville (running backs)

Josh Grizzard (quality control)

Matt Lombardi (quality control)

Tiquan Underwood (quality control)

Jordan McPherson

Jordan McPherson is a high school and general assignment sports reporter for the Miami Herald. He attended the University of Florida and covered the Gators athletic program for five years before joining the Herald staff in December 2017.

