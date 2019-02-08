The Miami Dolphins formally announce 16 assistants to Brian Flores’ coaching staff

The names have been out there for some time now.

But on Friday, the Miami Dolphins made it official. The Dolphins announced 16 members of new head coach Brian Flores’ coaching staff. They are:

▪ Jim Caldwell (assistant head coach/quarterbacks)

▪ Danny Crossman (special teams coordinator)

▪ Patrick Graham (defensive coordinator)

▪ Chad O’Shea (offensive coordinator)

▪ Josh Boyer (defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks)

▪ Karl Dorrell (wide receivers)

▪ Pat Flaherty (offensive line)

▪ George Godsey (tight ends)

▪ Marion Hobby (defensive line)

▪ Rob Leonard (linebackers)

▪ Tony Oden (safeties)

▪ Jerry Schuplinski (assistant quarterbacks)

▪ Eric Studesville (running backs)

▪ Josh Grizzard (quality control)

▪ Matt Lombardi (quality control)

▪ Tiquan Underwood (quality control)