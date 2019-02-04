Miami Dolphins

Who is George Godsey, the expected Miami Dolphins' tight ends coach under Brian Flores?

By Barry Jackson and

Jordan McPherson

February 04, 2019

Brian Flores, who is expected to be announced as the Dolphins coach, will likely have George Godsey as his tight ends coach. Here’s what you need to know about Godsey:

Age: 40.

Years coaching in NFL: 8.

Previous stops (and titles): Detroit Lions (quarterbacks coach, 2018; defensive assistant and special projects, 2017), Houston Texans (offensive coordinator, 2015-2016; quarterbacks coach, 2014), New England Patriots (tight ends coach, 2012-2013, offensive assistant, 2011).

Notable players coached: Rob Gronkowski, C.J. Fiedorowicz, DeAndre Hopkins, Lamar Miller.

Quick thoughts: Godsey worked with Flores for two years in New England from 2012-2013 and is one of three assistants who has served a portion of his career as an offensive coordinator. Godsey coached New England’s tight ends during the early portion of Rob Gronkowski’s career. He’ll have the opportunity to groom a pair of young tight ends in Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe.

