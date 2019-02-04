Miami Dolphins

Who is Tony Oden, the Dolphins’ expected defensive backs coach under Brian Flores?

By Jordan McPherson

February 04, 2019 03:15 PM

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores will likely retain current Miami defensive backs coach Tony Oden to hold the same position. Here’s what you need to know about Oden:

Age: 45.

Years coaching in NFL: 15.

Previous stops (and titles): Miami Dolphins (defensive backs coach, 2018-present), Detroit Lions (cornerbacks coach, 2014-2017), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (defensive backs coach, 2013), Jacksonville Jaguars (defensive backs coach, 2012), New Orleans Saints (secondary coach, 2011; assistant secondary coach, 2006-2010), Houston Texans (defensive assistant, 2004-2005).

Notable players coached: Xavien Howard, Darius Slay, Darrelle Revis.

Quick thoughts: Oden is one of two Dolphins assistants who Flores is expected to retain, and it is for good measure. The Dolphins finished second in the league last year with 21 interceptions with 17 of those coming from Oden’s secondary. Xavien Howard tied for the league lead with seven despite missing four games. Reshad Jones and rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick each recorded pick-sixes during the year. Before his time with the Dolphins, Oden tutored Lions corner Darius Slay into a first-team All-Pro and coached Darrelle Revis during a Pro Bowl year with the Buccaneers in 2013.

