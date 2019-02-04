Miami Dolphins

Who is Robbie Leonard, the expected Dolphins’ linebackers coach under Brian Flores?

Adam H. Beasley

Jordan McPherson

February 04, 2019 01:00 PM

Meet presumptive Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ coaching staff

The Miami Dolphins were expected to hire Brian Flores to be the team’s next head coach on Mon., Feb. 4. Here are the coaches that will make up his staff.

Brian Flores, who is expected to be announced as the Dolphins coach, will likely have Robbie Leonard as his linebackers coach. Here’s what you need to know about Leonard:

Years coaching in NFL: 6.

Previous stops (and titles): New York Giants (outside linebackers coach, 2018; defensive assistant coach, 2013-2017).

Quick thoughts: Like most of Flores’ staff, Leonard is a relatively fresh face in the NFL coaching scene. He only has one year as a position coach under his belt so far after serving as a defensive assistant for five years to get his foot in the door. Before that, Leonard was a graduate assistant at North Carolina State. He was a walk-on linebacker for the Wolfpack before earning a scholarship after his freshman year.

