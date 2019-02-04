Who is Patrick Graham, the expected Dolphins’ defensive coordinator under Brian Flores?

Brian Flores, who is expected to be announced as the Dolphins coach, will likely have Patrick Graham as his defensive coordinator. Here’s what you need to know about Graham:
▪ Age: 40.
▪ Years coaching in NFL: 10.
▪ Previous stops (and titles): Green Bay Packers (linebackers coach/run game coordinator, 2018), New York Giants (defensive line coach, 2016-2017), New England Patriots (linebackers coach, 2014-2015; defensive line coach, 2012-2013; linebackers coach, 2011; defensive assistant coach, 2010; defensive coaching assistant, 2009).
▪ Notable players coached: Clay Matthews, Jason Pierre-Paul, Jerod Mayo, Vince Wilfork.
▪ Quick thoughts: Graham has a decade of NFL experience, including seven years working under Bill Belichick in New England, but this will be his first chance to handle coordinator responsibilities. He has been part of success (see two Super Bowl appearances and one title with Patriots) and failures (see 6-9-1 in Green Bay this year, with the Packers defense ranked tied for 23rd allowing an average of 7.7 yards per play).
