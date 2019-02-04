Miami Dolphins

Who is Eric Studesville, the Miami Dolphins’ expected running backs coach under Brian Flores?

By Jordan McPherson and

Barry Jackson

February 04, 2019 03:30 PM

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores will likely retain running backs coach Eric Studesville. Here’s what you need to know about Studesville:

Age: 51

Years coaching in NFL: 22

Previous stops (and titles): Miami Dolphins (running backs coach/run-game coordinator, 2018-present), Denver Broncos (assistant head coach and running backs coach, 2017; running backs coach, 2010-2016, interim head coach, 2010), Buffalo Bills (running backs coach, 2004-2009), New York Giants (running backs coach, 2001-2003), Chicago Bears (running backs coach, 1997-2000).

Notable players coached: Frank Gore, Tiki Barber, Willis McGahee, Marshawn Lynch

Quick thoughts: Studesville has a knack for keeping his job through coaching changes. When he was with the Broncos, the veteran coach retained his job under four different head coaches: Josh McDaniels, John Fox, Gary Kubiak and Vance Joseph. With his background for grooming NFL-caliber running backs, it’s easy to see why. Studesville groomed Tiki Barber into arguably the best running back in New York Giants history, found a success story in Willis McGahee early on in his tenure with the Buffalo Bills (and later on in Denver) and coached Marshawn Lynch for his first three seasons in the league. He also led C.J. Anderson to his lone Pro Bowl nomination in 2014 with the Broncos and got great production out of Frank Gore last season (722 rushing yards, 4.6 yards per carry).

