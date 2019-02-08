Dolphins’ Grant provides health update, explains why he got emotional over Gase firing

Three months into rehab, Jakeem Grant still cannot run at full speed.
But he can swing a golf club — or at least try.
Grant missed the season’s final six games with a pretty significant heel injury suffered in Green Bay. He needed surgery to fix the issue, which should not cost him any more games but might keep him out of spring ball.
Grant, the speedy wide receiver, spoke with reporters Friday for the first time since getting hurt. He was a participant in the Dolphins Cancer Challenge’s annual golf tournament, helping raise money for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Here’s what Grant said about here his health stands:
“Basically, just continue to grind and get through this process and continue to get better each and every day. I missed a lot. I miss it. Just ready to work it and get it strong and pick up where I left off. I’m very excited. I just want to come back better and put more on the table than when I left.
“It sucks. When you have a setback like that, you don’t take the game for granted. Just being out and watching my teammates play, it’s a hard feeling to swallow. I’m just working out everyday and trying to get better each and every day so I can be out there with those guys.”
Grant said he had “minor” surgery, but does not have timetable for return. He acknowledged he might not be 100 percent for the start of training camp.
When he last played, Adam Gase was his coach. Now, it’s Brian Flores, a change that hit Grant hard.
“I was really upset because that’s the coach, he drafted me,” Grant said. “We also had a good relationship. But it’s a business. I hate to see him leave, but I also get to see him twice a year. I’m looking forward and excited about the coaches they’re bringing in and getting it rolling.”
When asked if he was surprised Gase was fired, Grant replied: “Yes, I was very surprised that he was gone and I was very surprised he got with a rival team. Man, it’s like you’re gone but you’re not. I’m going to see you twice a year. It’ll be fun, just going up to him and talking a little bit of trash to him. He knows what I got. He knows what I can do. Just going up against him is going to be fun.”
Still, Grant believes there’s a place for him in Chad O’Shea’s offense, assuming it resembles what they run in New England.
“I like the way they play,” Grant said. “They do a lot of quick game. They throw the ball downfield a bit. I feel like I could fit in. I could definitely fit in on that. I see Julian Edelman taking slants to the crib. I can definitely do that. I’m excited. I’m ready to get in when the spring comes and get to know these guys.”
Comments