Miami Dolphins

Who is Marion Hobby, the expected Dolphins’ defensive line coach under Brian Flores?

By Jordan McPherson and

Adam H. Beasley

February 04, 2019 01:30 PM

Grier: The ultimate goal is to win Super Bowls and championships and be a consistent winner,

Chris Grier, the Miami Dolphins GM discusses his goals during a press conference at the Dolphins' training facility in Davie, FL
By
Up Next
Chris Grier, the Miami Dolphins GM discusses his goals during a press conference at the Dolphins' training facility in Davie, FL
By

More from the series

Meet presumptive Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ coaching staff

The Miami Dolphins were expected to hire Brian Flores to be the team’s next head coach on Mon., Feb. 4. Here are the coaches that will make up his staff.

Expand All

Brian Flores, who is expected to be announced as the Dolphins coach, will likely have Marion Hobby as his defensive line coach. Here’s what you need to know about Hobby:

Age: 52.

Years coaching in NFL: 4.

Previous stops (and titles): Jacksonville Jaguars (defensive line coach, 2017-2018; New Orleans Saints, 2006-2007).

Notable players coached: Calais Campbell, Will Smith.

Quick thoughts: Hobby, a former third-round pick in the 1990 draft out of Tennessee, spent three years in the league as a player before shifting to coaching. He has spent most of his coaching career in the college ranks, highlighted by three years as defensive coordinator at Duke and six as the co-defensive coordinator at Clemson. He also coached the defensive line at both of those stops. The Jaguars’ defensive line was one of the best during Hobby’s first year in Jacksonville in 2017, with four players having at least eight sacks each, led by Calais Campbell’s 14.

Sports Pass for $30 per year

Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30

#READLOCAL

Adam H. Beasley

Adam Beasley has covered the Dolphins for the Miami Herald since 2012, and has worked for the newspaper since 2006. He is a graduate of Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Communications and has written about sports professionally since 1996.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Jordan McPherson

Jordan McPherson is a high school and general assignment sports reporter for the Miami Herald. He attended the University of Florida and covered the Gators athletic program for five years before joining the Herald staff in December 2017.

  Comments  