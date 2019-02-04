Who is Marion Hobby, the expected Dolphins’ defensive line coach under Brian Flores?

Brian Flores, who is expected to be announced as the Dolphins coach, will likely have Marion Hobby as his defensive line coach. Here’s what you need to know about Hobby:
▪ Age: 52.
▪ Years coaching in NFL: 4.
▪ Previous stops (and titles): Jacksonville Jaguars (defensive line coach, 2017-2018; New Orleans Saints, 2006-2007).
▪ Notable players coached: Calais Campbell, Will Smith.
▪ Quick thoughts: Hobby, a former third-round pick in the 1990 draft out of Tennessee, spent three years in the league as a player before shifting to coaching. He has spent most of his coaching career in the college ranks, highlighted by three years as defensive coordinator at Duke and six as the co-defensive coordinator at Clemson. He also coached the defensive line at both of those stops. The Jaguars’ defensive line was one of the best during Hobby’s first year in Jacksonville in 2017, with four players having at least eight sacks each, led by Calais Campbell’s 14.
