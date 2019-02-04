Miami Dolphins

Who is Karl Dorrell, the Dolphins’ expected wide receivers coach under Brian Flores?

By Jordan McPherson and

Barry Jackson

February 04, 2019

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores will likely have Karl Dorrell as his wide receivers coach. Here’s what you need to know about Dorrell:

Age: 55.

Years coaching in NFL: 13.

Previous stops (and titles): New York Jets (wide receivers coach, 2015-2018), Houston Texans (quarterbacks coach, 2012-2013), Miami Dolphins (quarterbacks coach, 2011; wide receivers coach, 2008-2010), Denver Broncos (wide receivers coach, 2000-2002).

Notable players coached: Brandon Marshall, Eric Decker.

Quick thoughts: This will be Dorrell’s second stint as the Dolphins’ receivers coach — a role he held from 2008 through 2010. He also was the Dolphins’ quarterbacks coach in 2011. Dorrell was the Jets wide receivers coach the past four seasons and previously was the head coach at UCLA from 2003 to 2007 (going 35-27) and offensive coordinator at Vanderbilt, Colorado and Washington. He coached Brandon Marshall to a pair of 1,000 seasons with two different teams (Miami in 2010 and the Jets in 2015). He is inheriting a wide receiver room in flux. DeVante Parker is not expected to be on the roster in 2019, Danny Amendola is 33 years old, and top playmakers Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant are coming off season-ending injuries.

