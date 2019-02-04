Miami Dolphins

Who is Jim Caldwell, the expected Dolphins’ quarterbacks coach under Brian Flores?

By Barry Jackson and

Jordan McPherson

February 04, 2019 12:30 PM

Grier: The ultimate goal is to win Super Bowls and championships and be a consistent winner,

Chris Grier, the Miami Dolphins GM discusses his goals during a press conference at the Dolphins' training facility in Davie, FL
By
Up Next
Chris Grier, the Miami Dolphins GM discusses his goals during a press conference at the Dolphins' training facility in Davie, FL
By

More from the series

Meet presumptive Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ coaching staff

The Miami Dolphins were expected to hire Brian Flores to be the team’s next head coach on Mon., Feb. 4. Here are the coaches that will make up his staff.

Expand All

Brian Flores, who is expected to be announced as Dolphins coach, will likely have Jim Caldwell as his assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach. Here’s what you need to know about Caldwell:

Age: 64.

Years coaching in NFL: 17.

Previous stops (and titles): Detroit Lions (head coach, 2014-2017), Baltimore Ravens (offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, 2012-2013), Indianapolis Colts (head coach, 2009-2011; quarterbacks coach/assistant head coach, 2002-2008), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (quarterbacks coach, 2001).

Notable players coached: Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, Joe Flacco.

Quick thoughts: Caldwell provides a veteran presence on this Dolphins staff. He’s a two-time head coach and served as Peyton Manning’s quarterbacks coach during three of his five MVP seaons (and was head coach for a fourth). The Dolphins are hoping Caldwell can help the team move in the right direction as they find a new starting quarterback.

Sports Pass for $30 per year

Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30

#READLOCAL

Barry Jackson

Barry Jackson has written for the Miami Herald since 1986 and has written the Florida Sports Buzz column since 2002.

Jordan McPherson

Jordan McPherson is a high school and general assignment sports reporter for the Miami Herald. He attended the University of Florida and covered the Gators athletic program for five years before joining the Herald staff in December 2017.

  Comments  