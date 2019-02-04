Who is Jim Caldwell, the expected Dolphins’ quarterbacks coach under Brian Flores?

Brian Flores, who is expected to be announced as Dolphins coach, will likely have Jim Caldwell as his assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach. Here’s what you need to know about Caldwell:
▪ Age: 64.
▪ Years coaching in NFL: 17.
▪ Previous stops (and titles): Detroit Lions (head coach, 2014-2017), Baltimore Ravens (offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, 2012-2013), Indianapolis Colts (head coach, 2009-2011; quarterbacks coach/assistant head coach, 2002-2008), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (quarterbacks coach, 2001).
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
▪ Notable players coached: Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, Joe Flacco.
▪ Quick thoughts: Caldwell provides a veteran presence on this Dolphins staff. He’s a two-time head coach and served as Peyton Manning’s quarterbacks coach during three of his five MVP seaons (and was head coach for a fourth). The Dolphins are hoping Caldwell can help the team move in the right direction as they find a new starting quarterback.
Comments