Who is Chad O’Shea, the expected Dolphins’ offensive coordinator under Brian Flores?

Brian Flores, who is expected to be announced as the Dolphins head coach, will likely have Chad O’Shea as his offensive coordinator. Here’s what you need to know about O’Shea:
▪ Age: 46.
▪ Years coaching in NFL: 15.
▪ Previous stops (and titles): New England Patriots (Wide receivers coach, 2009-2018), Minnesota Vikings (wide receivers coach/assistant special teams coach 2008; wide receivers coach, 2007; offensive assistant, 2006), Kansas City Chiefs (assistant special teams coach, 2004-2005).
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
▪ Notable players coached: Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, Sidney Rice.
▪ Analysis: O’Shea, a Houston native and former college quarterback who quickly chose the coaching route after his college career ended, will get his first opportunity to be a full-time coordinator after 15 years in various roles in the league. He spent a decade with the Patriots as their wide receivers coach.
Comments