Miami Dolphins

Who is Chad O’Shea, the expected Dolphins’ offensive coordinator under Brian Flores?

By Adam H. Beasley and

Jordan McPherson

February 04, 2019 11:54 AM

Brian Flores, who is expected to be announced as the Dolphins head coach, will likely have Chad O’Shea as his offensive coordinator. Here’s what you need to know about O’Shea:

Age: 46.

Years coaching in NFL: 15.

Previous stops (and titles): New England Patriots (Wide receivers coach, 2009-2018), Minnesota Vikings (wide receivers coach/assistant special teams coach 2008; wide receivers coach, 2007; offensive assistant, 2006), Kansas City Chiefs (assistant special teams coach, 2004-2005).

Notable players coached: Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, Sidney Rice.

Analysis: O’Shea, a Houston native and former college quarterback who quickly chose the coaching route after his college career ended, will get his first opportunity to be a full-time coordinator after 15 years in various roles in the league. He spent a decade with the Patriots as their wide receivers coach.

