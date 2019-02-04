Miami Dolphins

Who is Pat Flaherty, the expected Dolphins’ offensive line coach under Brian Flores?

By Jordan McPherson and

Barry Jackson

February 04, 2019

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who is expected to be announced as the Dolphins head coach, will likely have Pat Flaherty as his offensive line coach. Here’s what you need to know about Flaherty:

Age: 62.

Years coaching in NFL: 19.

Previous stops (and titles): Jacksonville Jaguars (offensive line coach, 2017-2018), San Francisco 49ers (offensive line coach, 2016), New York Giants (offensive line coach, 2004-2015), Chicago Bears (tight ends coach, 2001-2003), Washington Redskins (tight ends coach, 2000).

Notable players coached: Chris Snee, Shaun O’Hara, David Diehl.

Quick thoughts: Flaherty is a veteran NFL coach getting ready for his 20th season in the league. His most successful run came with the Giants, during which the team won a pair of Super Bowls against the New England Patriots. He tutored three players who went on to Pro Bowls in that span. Guard Chris Snee, who was named a first-team All-Pro in 2008 and to four Pro Bowls during his 10-year career, highlights the group.

