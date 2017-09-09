Hurricane Irma latest news: Shelter crowding, Cuba devastated, rains lash Miami

Hurricane Irma is on South Florida’s doorstep, with the Florida Keys facing one of the worst storms in its history. Rains have already begun pouring into Miami-Dade County, and thousands are without power. Gov. Rick Scott told those in evacuation zones to leave immediately. Cuba was pounded by a Category 5 storm, which later weakened to a Cat 4 en route to Florida. Along with the Keys, the Gulf coast appears to be most at risk. But Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach will be hit hard, too.
Broward will institute 4 p.m. curfew.
10:45 a.m.: Broward County will institute a curfew at 4 p.m. Saturday, just when South Florida is expected to start feeling the full force of Hurricane Irma. It will remain in effect “until further notice,” according to a tweet from the county’s emergency management division.
Miami has first responders ready to go
10:40 a.m.: At the city of Miami's Emergency Operations Center, located at the police college in downtown Miami on Northwest Second Avenue, dozens of police officers, dispatchers and firefighters took phone calls for service and drank cafecito while warily watching Irma.
Pete Gomez, the assistant fire chief who oversees the center, said the forecast looks better than a day ago but compared the situation to half-time at a football game.
"We got to prepare for the second half," he said.
The city has crews on standby. An 80-member Urban Search and Rescue team, for which Gomez also runs point, is currently based out of West Coconut Grove. Gomez said responders will stop going out once winds reach 40 or 45 miles per hour, but are otherwise available for emergencies. They'll head out to the rest of the state once they're no longer needed in South Florida, he said.
The city has 183 firefighters on standby, a 1,300-police force on rotating 12-hour Alpha-Bravo shifts, and "cut teams" with trucks and high-water vehicles waiting to go out after the storm and clear roadways.
"We can't let our guard down," Gomez said.
— David Smiley
Those who fled South Florida for Atlanta may not escape Irma
10:30 a.m.: When Alex Maldonado and his family fled Kendall for Atlanta on Thursday before Hurricane Irma’s landfall, they packed like they might not see their home again — bringing clothing, jewelry, their toy maltese Nieves, even a 3-by-5-foot framed Jose Fernandez signed jersey.
But even though Hurricane Irma is now projected to move up along Florida’s Gulf Coast with Atlanta in its sights, Maldonado, 22, said he, his parents and his two teenage brothers are still relieved to be farther north.
“Right now we’re just happy we got out of Kendall. Even if it does get to us, it’s probably not going to be as strong,” he said. “Even if it hits Atlanta as a Cat 4, we’re probably going to be all right.”
— ELIZABETH KOH
Florida turnpike service plazas are closing
10:20 a.m.: As Hurricane Irma churns toward southern Florida, the state Department of Transportation is starting to close service plazas on the Turnpike.
Just before 10 a.m., the Snapper Creek service plaza in Miami was being closed.
Plazas in Pompano Beach and West Palm Beach will close at noon, to allow staff to return home before the 3 p.m. local curfew, FDOT said.
"The remaining service plazas will be closed south to north as conditions worsen," state DOT director Mike Dew said in a statement. "We will close each in time to secure equipment and evacuate our staff prior to the arrival of tropical storm force winds."
— KRISTEN CLARK
Miami’s iconic Versailles restaurant has closed for Irma
10:15 a.m.: It’s too late to grab one last cafecito at famed Miami restaurant Versailles, the beloved hang-out of the Cuban exile community. The restaurant said it would stay open as long as weather allowed but its doors were closed mid-Saturday morning.
— CAROL ROSENBERG AND CARLOS FRIAS
Residents turned away from crowded South Dade shelter
10:10 a.m.: National Guard members and Miami-Dade police had to turn people away from a shelter at South Dade Middle School on Saturday morning. At least 2,500 people were already packed in. The school-turned-shelter went over capacity Friday night, but that didn't stop residents from trying, in vain, to enter Saturday morning.
Families lined the school hallways, some resting on blankets and pillows, a lucky few stretched out on air mattresses. In one of the classrooms, a young man had set up a flat screen TV and was leaning back in what appeared to be a reclining portable chair.
The rest of the evacuees were packed in tightly, with little space between blankets. A few families marked off areas using rolling cafeteria benches. Coolers, stacks of paper plates and a few stray pairs of shoes dotted a sea of blankets and anxious faces. The hallways still bore their motivational school signs: "Accountability Avenue; Take Initiative Interstate; Synergy Street."
Young children crowded around laptops, watching cartoons, or played games on their parents' cellphones.
Around 8:30 a.m., a school official announced breakfast over the intercom. Kids would go first, then adults, the official said.
In the cafeteria, a line of people waited for food. Some families had spilled over from the hallways and set up their sleeping bags and blankets along the cafeteria walls.
Children balanced plates with packaged cereal and juice and carried them back to their families' blankets. Evacuees in wheelchairs were served next.
Meanwhile, National Guard members guarded the entrances to the school. At the main entrance, a woman approached a guard member asking where she could get an extra blanket. Her mother didn't have a blanket, she said, and was freezing cold. The guard member said he didn't have one.
Lights started flickering off around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m. a school official came on the loud speaker to announce a tornado warning and asked everyone who was in the school's interior courtyard to go inside.
— KYRA GURNEY
Monroe County evacuates main jail
10:05 a.m.: 460 inmates from Monroe County's main jail on Stock Island were bused to the mainland late Friday night.
Though the jail was built to withstand Category 5 winds, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay made the decision because he said it was too risky with the eye of the storm bearing down so near. They were transported by bus to Palm Beach County.
— CHARLES RABIN
Cuba devastated by Hurricane Irma
9:55 a.m.: Hurricane Irma devastated parts of northern Cuba and central coastal towns on Friday night and early Saturday. According to reports, the town of Caibarién is flooded due to the sea surge, although the authorities have not yet provided official reports on damages. "Hurricane Irma is hitting the northern coast of Cuba hard," said the 8 am update from the Miami-based National Hurricane Center. At that time, the center of Irma, which was weakened by its interaction with Cuban soil, was only 10 miles from Caibarién, with sustained winds of 130 miles per hour. But when Irma began to whip the center of the island, it was at category 5 strength.
On Saturday morning, CNN correspondent Patrick Oppman reported from Caibarién that floods reached up to five feet high and homes were destroyed. The village's waterfront, from which 12,000 people had been evacuated, was completely underwater. Cuban press reported extensive power outages and telephone lines.
"The winds are so strong that even the park's banks have been blown away," Cubadebate reported. Several foreign reporters who came to that town on Friday night spent the eveningin the nearby town of Remedios, where the strong winds knocked down the door of their hotel. An employee of the luxury hotel Iberostar Ensenachos in Cayo Santamaria, evacuated in Caibarién, reported very strong bursts of wind that bent trees and moved pipes and water tanks at dawn. The telephone tower in Cayo Coco doubled over, a photo published in Cubadebate showed.
In Yaguajay, in Sancti Spiritus, there were already strong wind gusts and houses without roofs. Gusts of hurricane winds also were felt in reached Santa Clara.
Even the Cuban capital city of Havana could feel sone of Irma's strength. The hurricane is moving slowly at 12 miles per hour and its eye could also pass near Sagua la Grande, in Villa Clara, and Cárdenas, in Matanzas, in which 3,000 people had been evacuated that reside in low zones.
According to preliminary reports from the Granma newspaper, in the eastern zone no major damage is reported although the telecommunications company ETECSA reported damages to 174 Wi-Fi sites. Cuban television reported heavy damage to tourist facilities in Santa Lucia, Camagüey and floods in other towns on the north coast that have been cut off. In Nuevitas, several factories and warehouses lost their roofs and several units of the Thermoelectric Power Plant ceased operations.
— NORA GAMEZ TORRES
Tornado warning issued for parts of Miami-Dade and Monroe
9:50 a.m.: The National Weather service has issued a tornado warning for parts of West and Central Miami-Dade and mainland Monroe County.
The warning, issued at 9:23 a.m., lasts until 10:15 a.m. and covers northeastern mainland Monroe County and West central Miami-Dade County. Forecasters say a severe thunderstorm capable of sparking a tornado was located eight miles northwest of Homestead General Airport and was moving west at 50 mph.
— ALEX HARRIS
Spreading the word in Coconut Grove
9:30 a.m.: Miami Commissioner Ken Russell spent Saturday morning knocking on doors in the West Grove, where he said there is “a lot of shoddy construction with the shotgun houses.”
"We're just checking to make sure they've got what they need and if they're still comfortable staying," Russell said.
If they're not, Russell said, the ride sharing company Lyft has donated $10,000 worth of free rides to shelters before the storm and transport of needed supplies after the storm.
Around 9 a.m., Russell had about two dozen names remaining on his list, which was compiled by the nonprofit Collaborative Development Corporation.
— DAVID J. NEAL
Rains lash Miami as Irma’s outer bands arrive
9:20 a.m.: The outer bands of Hurricane Irma swept into Miami-Dade County Saturday morning, lashing downtown Miami with rain. The National Weather Service in Miami warned of “damaging winds and heavy rain” in a tweet.
BLOWING IN: Outer rain band from #HurricaneIrma whips into downtown Miami. Looking south. #Fox35 pic.twitter.com/gF7D9b56Fp— Derrol Nail (@Fox35DerrolNail) September 9, 2017
No more room at shelters for Miami-Dade pets
9:05 a.m.: Miami-Dade County briefly ran out of room for pets at its storm shelters Saturday morning as Hurricane Irma approached South Florida.
With time winding down to clear out before strong winds arrive in Miami, two of the county's three pet-friendly shelters were listed as completely full and a third listed as being at capacity for pets.
Michael Hernández, communications director for the county, said there were no new pet-friendly shelters to announce, but that could change throughout the morning.
"Pet shelters are at capacity," he said. "But the county can always make adjustments."
Miami-Dade had more than 40 shelters operating Friday night, up from just eight that morning. The county struggled to get the shelters open in time, citing a lack of staffing, coordination and other glitches. Once a Category 5 storm, Irma prompted Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez to order an unprecedented evacuation targeting more than 600,000 residents.
— DOUGLAS HANKS
Don’t lose your sense of humor
9:00 a.m.: Via Emilia restaurant, at 1120 15th St. in Miami Beach, sees no reason that boarding up and a pleasing aesthetic sensibility should be mutually exclusive.
— DAVID J. NEAL
Coast Guard closes Tampa, St. Petersburg, Manatee ports
8:55 a.m.: From the U.S. Coast Guard: “Effective 8 a.m. Saturday, the Coast Guard closed Tampa, St. Petersburg and Manatee ports, and set Hurricane Condition ZULU (sustained Gale Force winds from a hurricane force storm are predicted within 12 hours). The ports are closed to all inbound and outbound traffic. No vessel may enter, depart or transit within this safety zone without the permission of the Captain of the Port (COTP). All cargo and bunker handling operations must cease at this time.”
Not all homeless are seeking shelter in downtown Miami
8: 45 a.m.: Police are involuntarily committing those of downtown Miami’s estimated 1,100 homeless residents who refuse to take shelter during Irma. But there were still numerous homeless people wandering the streets of downtown Miami on Saturday morning.
— NANCY SAN MARTIN
Staying in an evacuation zone is risky
8:27 a.m.: In a Sunset Harbour high-rise, an elevator stopped just before the lobby around 6:50 a.m., trapping a resident. Had it happened a few hours later — and not been on a service elevator with a weak back door, allowing the resident to muscle the inner door to get a signal to call 911, he might have been stuck there throughout Irma.
— DAVID J. NEAL
Thousands without power in Miami-Dade and Broward
8:20 a.m.: Tropical storm winds have not even kicked up yet in South Florida, but FPL is already reporting outages.
In Miami-Dade County, 26,011 homes and businesses were without power before 8 a.m. Saturday. That’s about 2 percent of its 1.24 million customers.
In Broward County, 960 are without power, and in Palm Beach County, 250 people.
Read the full story here.
— NANCY DAHLBERG
Irma rain bands hitting South Florida
8:17 a.m.: Hurricane Irma's first outer bands through South Florida showed it doesn't take much rain to create a debris field.
Already the left lane of the entrance to the Florida Turnpike south from Eighth Street was impassible because of fallen palm fronds and branches.
Palm fronds were also making it tough to drive along interior roads just off Eighth Street.
— CHUCK RABIN
Rick Scott repeats urgent call for nurses
8:15 a.m.: About 1,000 more nurses are needed as volunteers in Florida’s emergency storm shelters before Hurricane Irma hits, Florida Gov. Rick Scott said again Saturday morning.
The state was especially seeking help in its “special needs” shelters.
“Anybody that can come and help us do that, we appreciate it,” Scott said during an appearance on a national morning show. “We need 1,000 nurses, and hopefully we’ll get them.”
Those able to volunteer were asked to email the state at BPRCHDpreparedness@FLHealth.gov.
— KRISTEN CLARK
Irma made landfall Friday night in Cuba as a Category 5 storm
8:10 a.m.: Hurricane Irma lashed Cuba with Category 5 winds and heavy rain on Friday night, according to the BBC.
“Irma hit the Camaguey Archipelago late on Friday, threatening nearby coastal towns and villages,” the BBC reported. “It was the first category five hurricane to hit Cuba in decades, although it had weakened to category four by Saturday morning.”
Cuban officials reported “significant damage” in Central Cuba, without providing more details, according to AFP. The news agency said more than a million people on the Caribbean’s largest island.
Read the BBC’s full report here.
Cat 4 Irma rolls towards Keys, Florida Gulf coast
8:00 a.m.: The Lower Keys will likely take a direct hit from Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, Sunday morning before the ferocious storm roars up Florida’s west coast.
Where Irma ultimately makes landfall on the mainland remains uncertain because of the storm’s angle to the coast, National Hurricane Center forecasters said in their early Saturday update. But Irma’s fierce center could near Tampa Bay, which has not been struck by a major hurricane since October 1921, when the population was about 10,000, said hurricane center spokesman Dennis Feltgen. About 4 million people now live in the low-lying area.
“Big difference,” he said. “They’re incredibly vulnerable.”
In the meantime, the Keys should brace for a “very life-threatening event,” hurricane specialist Mike Brennan said. Southeast Florida can also still expect dangerous storm surge as strong winds push water inland and feeder bands drop heavy rain.
— JENNY STALETOVICH
Generators running on Miami Beach pumps
7:55 a.m.: Orange generators are attached to pumps in Miami Beach’s flood-prone Sunset Harbor neighborhood. Beach pumps failed in August when Tropical Storm Emily dumped several inches of rain. The pumps had no backup generators in case of a power outage. City leaders promised to fix the situation.
— DAVID J. NEAL
Purdy Lounge: ‘We will survive’
7:38 a.m.: Purdy Lounge has a message for Miami Beach: We will survive. Since opening in summer 2000, the liquor-and-music club has outlasted every other retail or restaurant business in South Beach's Sunset Harbour area, as well as all but a few clubs in South Florida.
— DAVID J. NEAL
"You cannot survive this," Gov. Scott warns of expected storm surge
7:30 a.m.: Gov. Rick Scott began Saturday morning in Tallahassee with an increasingly dire message for Florida residents in the path of Hurricane Irma.
"This is an unbelievably massive, destructive storm. It's a killer," he said during one of a string of morning show appearances as dawn broke at the state Emergency Operations Center.
With the western peninsula now forecast to take the brunt of the storm, Scott urged residents who have been ordered to evacuate to leave immediately.
"Look, it's getting late," he told viewers of the "Today Show" on NBC. "If you're not on the road on the west coast by noon, you need to get to a shelter, get to a friend's house if you're in an evacuation zone. Get off the road."
"The storm surge is what really scares me," he said on a different morning show. "Potential 12 feet of storm surge.Think about that. ... You cannot survive this."
He added: "You have got to understand: This is different than something like [Hurricane] Andrew. We didn't get the storm surge in Andrew. This is going to impact both of our coasts. It's a big, big storm."
Scott began Saturday with a weather briefing at the state EOC, and then a string of back-to-back interviews with "Good Morning America," the "Today Show," "CBS This Morning," and The Weather Channel.
He departed Tallahassee around 7:30 a.m. to head to Sarasota for a press conference at 9:15 a.m. His schedule for the rest of the day has not yet been released.
- KRISTEN CLARK
Some in “horror movie” Key West refusing to leave
7:25 a.m.: Key West’s last stand felt like a horror movie, one where the small town emptied by some looming apocalypse leaves a small band of stragglers questioning their own logic and sanity.
A local man burst into the aptly named Conch Farm bar, where Martin Liz and a few longtime Key West residents gobbled down burgers. The Friday evening hurricane forecast, blaring on TV, projected Irma barreling straight for the island, a stomach-knotting shift from one day earlier.
“You have to get out of town,” the man cried, announcing he was relenting and fleeing. “They’re evacuating all the police and firefighters. They said it’s going to be 30-foot storm surge — with waves on top of that.”
At the bar, an old man with a pirate’s crusty beard, grunted with absurd timing. “Isn’t that a tsunami?”
— DAVID OVALLE
