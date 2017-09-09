“Like the Titanic right now:” Irma begins to lash Key West as holdouts brace for the worst

More Videos 1:23 Hurricane Irma's impact on Havana Pause 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 0:17 Late afternoon squall blows through Miami Beach 0:21 Southernmost Point monument in Key West is slammed by waves as Hurricane Irma arrives 1:16 Hialeah couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Irma 0:36 Hurricane Irma moves through the coast of Cuba as it veers toward Florida 0:39 Strong winds and waves in Key West as Hurricane Irma nears 2:01 Emergency crews setting up in South Florida before Irma 1:19 Hurricane Irma lashes Cienfuegos, Cuba 1:11 Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Strong winds and waves in Key West as Hurricane Irma nears Strong winds and high seas were some of the first signs that Hurricane Irma was nearing Key West on Sept. 9, 2017. Strong winds and high seas were some of the first signs that Hurricane Irma was nearing Key West on Sept. 9, 2017. Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald

Strong winds and high seas were some of the first signs that Hurricane Irma was nearing Key West on Sept. 9, 2017. Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald