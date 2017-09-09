Florida hockey arena now home to out-of-towners ready to clean up Irma’s mess

More Videos 1:23 Hurricane Irma's impact on Havana Pause 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 0:21 Southernmost Point monument in Key West is slammed by waves as Hurricane Irma arrives 0:17 Late afternoon squall blows through Miami Beach 1:16 Hialeah couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Irma 0:36 Hurricane Irma moves through the coast of Cuba as it veers toward Florida 0:39 Strong winds and waves in Key West as Hurricane Irma nears 2:01 Emergency crews setting up in South Florida before Irma 1:19 Hurricane Irma lashes Cienfuegos, Cuba 1:11 Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Emergency crews setting up in South Florida before Irma The Florida Panthers' arena in Sunrise is already setting up as an emergency vehicle compound as Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida. The Florida Panthers' arena in Sunrise is already setting up as an emergency vehicle compound as Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida. George Richards grichards@miamiherald.com

